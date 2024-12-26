Three second-half goals help Celtic ease to victory over Motherwell

CELTIC ULTIMATELY EASED to a comfortable 4-0 win over Motherwell after getting a penalty breakthrough in first-half stoppage-time.

The Bhoys are now 12 points clear of Rangers, who have a game in hand, which kicks off at 5.45pm against St Mirren. Aberdeen, meanwhile, are 13 points adrift having lost 4-0 at Kilmarnock today.

Arne Engels opened the scoring here after a tight 45 minutes after goalkeeper Aston Oxborough was penalised following a collision with Yang Hyun-jun.

Daizen Maeda, assisted by Ireland international Liam Scales, doubled the lead before substitutes Nicolas Kuhn and Reo Hatate netted as Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell tasted defeat for the first time in four visits to Parkhead.

Liam Scales. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Both managers made four changes for the first St Stephen’s Day game at Celtic Park since 2010.

Celtic had Cameron Carter-Vickers back from injury while Liam Gordon was among those dropping to the Motherwell bench.

The early flashpoint came in and around the Celtic box when Yang bumped into the back of Tawanda Maswanhise, who went down. Referee Ross Hardie booked the Motherwell forward for simulation and the game quickly moved on.

There was a lengthy VAR check at the other end after Kofi Balmer raised a hand as a cross flew out for a goal kick. The officials took their time looking for a handball but no touch was evident.

Oxborough made the first save 20 minutes in after Maeda bundled a loose ball towards goal.

The William Hill Premiership leaders had a better chance after Motherwell wasted two set-piece opportunities in quick succession and Lennon Miller’s slip inadvertently set up a counter-attack.

Oxborough saved Maeda’s shot with his foot and the goalkeeper and several defenders ultimately scrambled the ball to safety.

Motherwell were generally looking solid and Adam Idah could not make the most of two half-chances.

The half-time team talks were altered when Hardie pointed to the spot after Yang jumped in front of Oxborough, knocked the ball towards the byline and crashed to the floor as the goalkeeper stuck out his arms to collect a deflected cross.

The award stood after a VAR check and Engels sent Oxborough the wrong way from the spot.

There were more penalty appeals after the break with Balmer getting away with a risky touch on Maeda as the winger headed out of the box and Maswanhise appealing strongly for handball against Carter-Vickers.

Celtic had a huge let-off when former Hoops striker Tony Watt inadvertently blocked Marvin Kaleta’s header on the goal-line and the hosts soon scored from their own corner in the 57th minute. Liam Scales flicked on Engels’ delivery and Maeda ran in to head home from close range.

If the Motherwell players still retained hope of getting something from the game, the sight of Kuhn, Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi entering the field in a triple substitution in the 63rd minute might have tested their belief.

Kaleta showed plenty of ambition with a bursting run to set up Apostolos Stamatelopolous but the Motherwell sub dragged his shot well wide.

All doubt was extinguished in the 74th minute when Kuhn collected Anthony Ralston’s square ball and fired a shot from 25 yards which took a major deflection off Balmer and deceived Oxborough.

Hatate got in on the act on the 81st minute. The Japan midfielder made space 22 yards out after some quick passes and fired into the bottom corner.

Meanwhile, Kilmarnock heaped more misery on Aberdeen with a dominant 4-0 victory at Rugby Park.

The Pittodrie side saw their winless run extended to seven games after an abject display in which they were second best throughout.

Killie took a deserved lead when skipper Kyle Vassell forced the ball over the line at the second time of asking with 19 minutes on the clock and they would double their advantage just before the hour-mark after David Watson found space to flick beyond the keeper.

Innes Cameron came off the bench to coolly add a third in the 87th minute and there was still time for fellow replacement Bruce Anderson to complete a tremendous afternoon for the hosts in added time.

Derek McInnes’ men have moved within three points of a top-six place, albeit having played one game more than St Mirren. Aberdeen remain in third, though continue to lose ground in their efforts to claim a spot in the top two.