Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 26 September, 2019
Celtic, Rangers move into Scottish League Cup semi-finals

Neil Lennon had made eight changes for the Scottish champions, but they were still too strong for second tier Partick.

By AFP Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 12:37 AM
1 hour ago 294 Views 1 Comment
Olivier Ntcham celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Olivier Ntcham celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal.
Olivier Ntcham celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal.
Image: Jeff Holmes

CELTIC THRASHED Partick 5-0 to book a Scottish League Cup semi-final date with Hibernian, while Rangers beat Livingston 1-0 to clinch a last-four clash against Hearts on Wednesday.

Ivorian striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo opened the scoring for holders Celtic with a close range header in the 15th minute at Parkhead.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon had made eight changes for the Scottish champions, but they were still too strong for second tier Partick.

Tom Rogic added the second within a minute of the restart before two goals in six minutes from Olivier Ntcham.

A 77th minute strike from substitute Scott Sinclair confirmed that the three-time treble winners have the squad to continue their success this season.

Lennon was relieved to see Australia midfielder Rogic make a successful first start of the season.

“That’s Tom’s first 90 minutes in a long time and you can see the work he has put in behind the scenes,” he said.

“He got better as the game went on, it looked like he was really enjoying himself. I am really pleased for him.

“He is in the best condition I have seen. He is a real asset when he is fit and firing.”

An early deflected goal from Glen Kamara was enough to edge Rangers past Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Steven Gerrard’s men took the lead when Kamara took advantage of Nicky Devlin’s poor clearance to send a left-footed shot in off the full-back from 18 yards inside five minutes.

Livingston had two penalty claims rejected by Don Robertson – first when Robbie Crawford went down under the challenge of Filip Helander and then when Devlin’s header hit Joe Aribo.

Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell starred for Hibernian as they beat Kilmarnock 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw at Rugby Park.

Hibs were reduced to 10 men in the 120th minute when Ryan Porteous was given his marching orders.

The decisive moment in the shoot-out came when Niko Hamalainen’s penalty was saved by Maxwell.

Hearts made it through after a 3-0 penalty shoot-out success against Aberdeen following their 2-2 draw.

Aberdeen’s Sam Cosgrove netted a double from the spot in the first-half after Christophe Berra and Loic Damour had committed clumsy fouls.

However, strikes from Steven MacLean and an stoppage-time leveller from Craig Halkett sent the clash into extra-time.

It was the Jambos who would progress in a fraught shoot-out, with Cosgrove and Niall McGinn blasting woefully over the bar and Joel Pereira saving Bruce Anderson’s kick.

Semi-final draw:

Rangers v Hearts

Hibernian v Celtic

Ties to be played November 2/3

COMMENTS (1)

