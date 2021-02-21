Celtic's dire season sinks to new low with defeat to Ross County

CELTIC WERE DEFEATED by Ross County tonight.

Jordan White’s 71st-minute header added to their League Cup win in November and leaves Celtic 18 points behind Rangers with eight games left.

If results go their way Rangers could end up winning the league on 6 March against Aberdeen – but at this stage it is not a question of if but when they seal the deal.

FT | ROS 1-0 CEL



Jordan Whites goal gives the Staggies 3 vital points in Dingwall pic.twitter.com/gI231qHs8P — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) February 21, 2021

Celtic had chances – Ryan Christie fired over the bar after some fine set-up play from Odsonne Edouard and had further chances, a near post shot which was saved and a header which went wide.

In response, Ross County kept their nerve. Harry Paton’s free-kick found White, who rose powerfully to head in off the bar – a key goal in their fight for survival.

There was still time for Christie to fire over after a mazy run and for Mohamed Elyounoussi to come close at the end.

Last chance went to Leigh Griffiths whose free-kick was too high. Ross County held on to secure their first league win against Celtic in eight years, but second victory over them in three months, after their League Cup success earlier in the campaign.