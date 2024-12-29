Celtic hammer St Johnstone to stretch lead over Rangers to 14 points

KYOGO FURUHASHI NETTED twice in five second-half minutes as Celtic extended their lead over Rangers to 14 points with a one-sided 4-0 win over St Johnstone.

Nicolas Kuhn had opened the scoring and substitute Daizen Maeda rounded off Celtic’s second 4-0 victory in three days.

The win put Celtic further out of sight of Rangers ahead of their visit to Ibrox on 2 January after the Light Blues drew 2-2 against Motherwell.

It also completed a highly fruitful 2024 for Celtic, who end the year with just two defeats in all competitions plus all three major domestic trophies in their cabinet as well as their healthy lead in the William Hill Premiership table.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers handed Callum McGregor a rest from the start as he made four changes. Alistair Johnston and Kuhn were back in the starting line-up following injuries while Alex Valle and Reo Hatate also came in.

Advertisement

Saints also made four changes as Simo Valakari handed 17-year-old Fran Franczak a first start of the season and a first appearance since 6 October. Liam Scales started again, while Adam Idah was a second-half substitute for the Hoops.

Stand-in skipper Cameron Carter-Vickers shot over as Celtic tested Saints with some balls into the box early on.

It was one-way traffic and Furuhashi fired wide first time before Arne Engels had several efforts at goal, two of which drew saves from Josh Rae.

The 30th-minute opener came after a rare passage of possession from St Johnstone, who were exposed when Hatate won the ball on the halfway line. The midfielder fed Kuhn and the winger ran into the box before firing his 14th goal of the season.

Kuhn soon almost scored a spectacular second when he cut inside and curled towards the far top corner, but his effort was met by a similarly impressive stop from Rae.

A murmur of excitement had emanated from several sections of Celtic Park when Motherwell opened the scoring but there was a real buzz around the ground when news broke through that the Steelmen had gone two ahead. A chant of ‘here we go, 10 in a row’ broke out in the standing section.

St Johnstone ended the half with zero shots and zero touches in the Celtic box and Valakari made three changes before the restart with Lewis Neilson coming on in midfield and Adama Sidibeh and Benji Kimpioka forming an all-new strike pairing.

The visitors had a couple of touches in the Celtic box but the pattern of the game remained the same.

Kyle Cameron turned the ball into his own net but the St Johnstone defender was spared by an earlier offside decision.

Celtic soon had their second. Furuhashi had been having a quiet afternoon but was on hand to nod home from close range in the 59th minute. Rae had saved Paulo Bernardo’s volley after the Portuguese midfielder met Hatate’s return pass on the volley.

The Japanese striker soon knocked home Engels’ inviting cross from six yards.

The fourth goal came in the 73rd minute when Maeda stabbed home from 10 yards after being played in by Bernardo.

Another substitute, Luke McCowan, forced a good stop from Rae as Celtic ended the game in the Saints half.