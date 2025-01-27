Jota hails ‘place with soul’ after rejoining Celtic in Kyogo deal

CELTIC HAVE SECURED Jota on a five-and-a-half-year contract after the Portuguese winger swapped places with Kyogo Furuhashi.

The 25-year-old has completed his move from Rennes 18 months after leaving Celtic in a reported €28 million move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

Jota’s return was confirmed less than an hour before Rennes announced the signing of Furuhashi.

“The best thing in Glasgow, besides Celtic obviously, is the people and I feel like I need a place with soul, where I feel at home. This is definitely something I was looking for, and I think there is no better match than Celtic.

“The last year-and-a-half has had its ups and downs, but that’s life and that’s how football is. Now I just can’t wait to work hard, to get along with the lads again and just to flow.”

We can confirm that Kyogo has joined French Ligue 1 side, Stade Rennais FC. Everyone at #CelticFC would like to thank Kyogo for his amazing contribution to the club.



Forever a Celtic Icon. Best of luck and thank you, Kyogo 🍀🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/UNwxQiWihi — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 27, 2025

Japanese striker Furuhashi departed after hitting 85 goals for Celtic following his arrival in the summer of 2021.

The 30-year-old told his new club’s website: “After some great years with Celtic, I was looking for a new challenge in a recognised league. Physically and technically, the league is very competitive.”