“The best thing in Glasgow, besides Celtic obviously, is the people and I feel like I need a place with soul, where I feel at home. This is definitely something I was looking for, and I think there is no better match than Celtic.
“The last year-and-a-half has had its ups and downs, but that’s life and that’s how football is. Now I just can’t wait to work hard, to get along with the lads again and just to flow.”
We can confirm that Kyogo has joined French Ligue 1 side, Stade Rennais FC. Everyone at #CelticFC would like to thank Kyogo for his amazing contribution to the club.
Jota hails ‘place with soul’ after rejoining Celtic in Kyogo deal
CELTIC HAVE SECURED Jota on a five-and-a-half-year contract after the Portuguese winger swapped places with Kyogo Furuhashi.
The 25-year-old has completed his move from Rennes 18 months after leaving Celtic in a reported €28 million move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.
Jota’s return was confirmed less than an hour before Rennes announced the signing of Furuhashi.
Japanese striker Furuhashi departed after hitting 85 goals for Celtic following his arrival in the summer of 2021.
The 30-year-old told his new club’s website: “After some great years with Celtic, I was looking for a new challenge in a recognised league. Physically and technically, the league is very competitive.”
