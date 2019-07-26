Celtic release new grey and 'berry' kit

CELTIC HAVE TODAY launched their third kit for the coming season.

Made by New Balance, the new Hoops strip is made up of a grey jersey, which features a bright ‘berry’ (their word, not ours) chevron, grey shorts and grey and berry socks.

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard. Source: Twitter/CelticFC

“All the lads love the third kit because New Balance always do something different with the design,” claims Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie.

“This jersey looks really modern, but there’s also a big nod to the club’s history, which is always a nice touch for us players and the fans.”

Celtic's players at today's launch. Source: Twitter/Celtic FC

It hasn’t been received particularly well by fans online, but what do you think?

