Friday 26 July, 2019
Celtic release new grey and 'berry' kit

It will be worn as the Hoops’ third-choice strip this season.

By Ben Blake Friday 26 Jul 2019, 5:23 PM
32 minutes ago 1,558 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4742161

CELTIC HAVE TODAY launched their third kit for the coming season. 

Made by New Balance, the new Hoops strip is made up of a grey jersey, which features a bright ‘berry’ (their word, not ours) chevron, grey shorts and grey and berry socks. 

Celtic third choice Celtic's Odsonne Edouard. Source: Twitter/CelticFC

“All the lads love the third kit because New Balance always do something different with the design,” claims Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie.

“This jersey looks really modern, but there’s also a big nod to the club’s history, which is always a nice touch for us players and the fans.”

Celtic third strip Celtic's players at today's launch. Source: Twitter/Celtic FC

It hasn’t been received particularly well by fans online, but what do you think? 


Poll Results:

That is horrific&nbsp;&nbsp; (263)
It's not too bad (81)
I really like it&nbsp; (67)



