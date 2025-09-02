Celtic announce new winger after deadline but no striker to replace Idah

CELTIC TOOK THEIR fans beyond the transfer deadline before announcing the signing of Tunisia winger Sebastian Tounekti but there was no sign of a striker to replace Adam Idah.

While Rangers completed the double signing of striker Youssef Chermiti from Everton and Marseille’s Canada centre-back Derek Cornelius, Celtic sold Idah to Swansea and had delivered no further updates by the time the window shut at 11pm.

The Scottish champions finally announced the signing of Tounekti on a five-year deal after the deadline after Hammarby reportedly accepted an improved £5.5million deadline-day offer.

Advertisement

But they were seemingly usurped in their last-gasp attempts to sign a centre-forward on the back of Idah’s exit for Swansea – although Sevilla announced they had agreed to terminate the contract of Rodgers’ former Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho just after reports emerged of Celtic’s interest.

Attempts to sign Anderlecht forward Kasper Dolberg appeared to be ambushed by Ajax and reports claim they were turned down by Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana, who instead tried to seal a last-minute loan move to Charlton.

Rodgers had insisted on Friday there was “absolutely no way” he would sanction departures without “absolute guarantees” of a replacement and admitted his preference for two centre-forwards if Idah was to depart.

But the scenario that unfolded when Kyogo Furuhashi left without being replaced in January appears to have repeated itself.

Winger Yang Hyun-jun’s proposed move to Birmingham fell through as Rodgers’ former assistant, Chris Davies, turned to ex-Celt Patrick Roberts amid the uncertainty.

Youssef Chermiti. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Former Sporting Lisbon forward Chermiti is reported to have cost Rangers £8million with the potential for the fee to hit eight figures. The 21-year-old did not score in his 24 appearances for Everton.

Centre-back Cornelius, 27, has joined on a season-long loan with Rangers holding the option to make the transfer permanent next summer.

Chermiti came in as last season’s top goalscorer, Cyriel Dessers, completed his move to Panathinaikos but Nicolas Raskin remains at Ibrox despite being left out of the squad for Sunday’s goalless draw with Celtic.