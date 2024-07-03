Celtic's bid to sign Adam Idah rejected - reports

NORWICH CITY have rejected an approach by Celtic to sign Ireland international Adam Idah, according to reports.

According to STV, the Canaries are keen on the 23-year-old striker staying at Carrow Road.

The Cork native had a successful loan spell at the Scottish side after joining earlier this year in the January transfer window.

Idah scored nine goals in 19 appearances for Celtic, including the winner in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers.

Boss Brendan Rodgers indicated he was keen to sign the player on a permanent deal after his impact in the back-half of last season, while there is uncertainty at Norwich.

Manager David Wagner departed the club after their bid for promotion to the Premier League ended with a 4-0 playoff semi-final loss to Leeds, with new coach Johannes Hoff Thorup reportedly keen to assess all his options.

Idah only signed a new contract with the Canaries in 2023 and has four years left on that deal.