Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Adam Idah of Celtic with the Scottish Cup trophy. Alamy Stock Photo
Transfer News

Celtic's bid to sign Adam Idah rejected - reports

Norwich City are understood to be keen to keep hold of the Ireland international.
8.42pm, 3 Jul 2024
221
0

NORWICH CITY have rejected an approach by Celtic to sign Ireland international Adam Idah, according to reports.

According to STV, the Canaries are keen on the 23-year-old striker staying at Carrow Road.

The Cork native had a successful loan spell at the Scottish side after joining earlier this year in the January transfer window.

Idah scored nine goals in 19 appearances for Celtic, including the winner in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers.

Boss Brendan Rodgers indicated he was keen to sign the player on a permanent deal after his impact in the back-half of last season, while there is uncertainty at Norwich.

Manager David Wagner departed the club after their bid for promotion to the Premier League ended with a 4-0 playoff semi-final loss to Leeds, with new coach Johannes Hoff Thorup reportedly keen to assess all his options.

Idah only signed a new contract with the Canaries in 2023 and has four years left on that deal.

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     