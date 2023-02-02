'He has a raw, natural ability' - Praise for Ireland's Idah after signing new deal

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Adam Idah has extended his contract with Championship promotion hopefuls Norwich until the summer of 2028.

The 21-year-old has one goal in eight Championship appearances this season, with injury problems causing him to miss a large portion of the campaign.

Idah has seemingly been eased back into proceedings, with just two starts in the second tier following the club’s relegation from the Premier League last season — another campaign that was ridden with misfortune, as an injury ended his playing time prematurely in February following an encouraging run of five consecutive starts.

The new deal is an indication of how highly thought of the player, who has 13 Ireland caps, remains at the club.

In total, the Corkonian has made 64 first-time appearances since joining Norwich’s academy in 2017.

“It’s exciting for me and my family,” Idah told the club’s official website following the news. “The last year and a half have been tough for me but I came back and worked hard and now the club are showing a lot of faith in me by rewarding that hard work.

“I’ve said it before, I love this club. I’ve been here since I was 15/16 and there is a big path for me to progress here and be a better player.”

“Adam still has a lot of room for development and we are all invested in making him the player we all know he can be,” Norwich’s sporting director Stuart Webber said. “It’s important he now remains fit and becomes a top professional. When he achieves that I have no doubt big success will follow.

“Credit must go to the medical and performance team at the Lotus Training Centre for their investment in Adam so far. I’m confident that we will see the benefits of their work.”

“He has a raw, natural ability and is someone we’re really looking forward to working further with,” added head coach David Wagner