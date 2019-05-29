This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'The press talk and talk and talk... There’s so much negativity surrounding the club'

Cesc Fabregas is not happy with the constant bad atmosphere surrounding Chelsea.

By The42 Team Wednesday 29 May 2019, 8:54 PM
55 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4660419
Cesc Fabregas spent five years at Chelsea.
FORMER CHELSEA MIDFIELDER Cesc Fabregas has criticised Chelsea for the ‘constant negativity’ surrounding the club.

The Spanish international midfielder spent five years at Stamford Bridge before leaving for Monaco in January 2019.

Fabregas referenced a series of controversies surrounding former players and coaches and laid the blame at the door of the club for failing to clear the air often enough, causing a negative atmosphere.

He suggested that those in charge in west London were letting the fans down.

“All the years I spent at Chelsea sometimes there’s a negativity surrounding things,” he said on BT Sport before the Europa League final, which features another of his former clubs, Arsenal taking on the Blues.

I mean Mourinho leaves the club, they have a fight. Conte leaves the club, they go to court.

“Some of the biggest legends who played for Chelsea in recent times [Thibaut] Courtois, Diego Costa, the club doesn’t come out and say how things are.

“So they just let the fans think whatever they want to think, they don’t have enough information.

“Someone should come out every now and then and talk to the press and say what’s happening. If not there’s so many questions surrounding the club.”

Fabregas went on to suggest that the persistently negative press coverage was taking the shine off what has been a good season.

Chelsea play their second final this year on Wednesday, having lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City in March

“The press talk and talk and talk,” he continued.

“There’s so much negativity surrounding the club and it should always be positivity. For example, tonight, they’re playing in a European final and we’re talking about negativity.

We should be talking about the season they’ve had, qualifying for the Champions League, and being in two cup finals, tonight they could win one.

“Something has to change for sure.”

Fabregas is unlikely to get his wish as rumours continue to swirl that current manager Maurizio Sarri will leave at the end of the year after just one season in charge.

Star player Eden Hazard looks set to leave for Real Madrid, and with a UEFA transfer ban in place, albeit under appeal, controversy seems set to stay at Stamford Bridge.

