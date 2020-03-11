This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Chacun Pour Soi misses Queen Mother Champion Chase

Willie Mullins’ charge was set to clash with main market rival Defi Du Seuil.

By Press Association Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 11:32 AM
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CHACUN POUR SOI has been declared a non-runner in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

Willie Mullins’ charge was set to clash with main market rival Defi Du Seuil in Wednesday’s two-mile Grade One feature, but has been withdrawn with a vets certificate.

Chacun Pour Soi reportedly has an abscess and will now miss the race, which is already without defending champion Altior – who was withdrawn on Tuesday after suffering a late setback.

