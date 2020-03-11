Chacun Pour Soi misses Queen Mother Champion Chase

CHACUN POUR SOI has been declared a non-runner in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

Willie Mullins’ charge was set to clash with main market rival Defi Du Seuil in Wednesday’s two-mile Grade One feature, but has been withdrawn with a vets certificate.

Chacun Pour Soi reportedly has an abscess and will now miss the race, which is already without defending champion Altior – who was withdrawn on Tuesday after suffering a late setback.

