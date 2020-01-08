This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wexford GAA rename stadium again as new sponsors come on board

A new era for Wexford Park.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 3:48 PM
1 hour ago
A general view of Chadwicks Wexford Park.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
A general view of Chadwicks Wexford Park.
A general view of Chadwicks Wexford Park.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

WEXFORD GAA HAVE agreed on a sponsorship deal which will see their home stadium renamed Chadwicks Wexford Park.

The building suppliers have become the title sponsors of their base in Wexford town following the conclusion of Innovate’s four-year sponsorship deal.

Wexford GAA announced that Chadwicks have signed “a long-term agreement” with the county. It’s understood the parties have agreed on a four-year deal.

“Wexford GAA are delighted to launch this new partnership with Chadwicks as the official naming rights partner of Wexford Park,” said Wexford chairman Derek Kent.

“Wexford GAA has a bright future with excellent work being done at underage in our schools and clubs.

“We’d like to thank our outgoing sponsor Innovate for their support since 2014 and we are excited to have Chadwicks with us on the next phase of our journey which will see further investment in our games and infrastructure.

“We look forward to welcoming all supporters to Chadwicks Wexford Park in the near future.”

In addition to Wexford, Carlow, Laois, Offaly, Mayo, Cavan, Limerick, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Longford, Leitrim and Wicklow have also renamed their county grounds as part of sponsorship deals.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

