Terrific Toulouse the frontrunners in opening block of Champions Cup

TOULOUSE HAVE BEEN a joy to watch in the opening rounds of the Champions Cup, even when you take into account that the defending double champions have played two sides who sit in the bottom halves of their league competitions.

Ulster and Exeter were always expected to struggle against Ugo Mola’s freewheeling Toulouse outfit but they were dismantled with consummate elan in the past 10 days.

In scoring 125 points and 19 tries, Toulouse have shown their attacking power and panache. They will certainly face far tougher defensive challenges but they are the team to beat in the Champions Cup.

Leinster clearly have the quality to compete for the title again, while La Rochelle and Bordeaux look powerful and skillful enough to contend, with Northampton also keen to be at the top table, but Toulouse are favourites to win the Champions Cup right now.

Antoine Dupont continues to write his own rules, including more frequent darts back towards his own tryline to find or create space. The French scrum-half is the best rugby player in the world, possibly ever, and let’s not forget that he was the key difference between Leinster and Toulouse in last season’s final. He’s one of several elite players in flying form for les Toulousains, who are also first in the Top 14.

Thomas Ramos is back to his best, Emmanuel Meafou looks better than ever, Jack Willis is a rockstar of a flanker, Julien Marchand is nearing his finest form, and there are others in that bracket. Even less-heralded players like centre Pierre-Louis Barassi are on fire, while younger guns like Josh Brennan and Théo Ntamack are stepping up.

Of course, what matters is how Toulouse pitch up later this season when the knock-outs roll around but there’s little doubt about their ability in that kind of pressure. If they are lucky on the injury front, which could be a challenge given how many of their stars are key to France’s Six Nations hopes, they’re going to be difficult to stop.

Bordeaux also sit on a maximum of 10 points after the opening games, having racked up big wins against Leicester and Ulster. Their ability to shred defences with flurries of blistering attack is similar to Toulouse and UBB have superstars of their own in the likes of Damian Penaud and Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Bordeaux's Louis Bielle-Biarrey. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

They left the mercurial Matthieu Jalibert at home for their trip to Ulster and he clearly has a huge impact on how they play but UBB were still able to pull well clear of the Irish province after a good battle for 60 minutes.

Explosive forwards like Pete Samu, Tevita Tatafu, Ben Tameifuna, and Marko Gazzotti mean they have a great ability to win the gainline, allowing the likes of Jalibert to flourish. There remain doubts about their defensive solidity and their head for big occasions, given that Toulouse hammered them in last season’s Top 14 final.

But with a visit to Exeter and a home game against the Sharks to come in January, Bordeaux should be able to secure home advantage in advancing into the Round of 16.

Northampton, the only other team with 10 points from 10 so far, should be able to do the same from Pool 3 as they look towards a visit to Stade Français and a home clash against Munster in January.

Having reached last season’s semi-finals and given Leinster a fright at Croke Park, Phil Dowson’s men started this campaign slowly but the return of scrum-half Alex Mitchell has been as big a game-changer as anticipated. They might be missing the hard edge of Courtney Lawes this time around but they’re a clever, well-coached team.

Leinster’s misfiring lineout and poor ball control meant they weren’t able to push on and grab a try-scoring bonus point against Clermont on Saturday evening but nine match points from two games is a fine return. Their defensive game is a major strength, with just 19 points conceded in the opening two games.

With Jordie Barrett settling quickly in recent weeks, this is a deep Leinster squad and they’re only marginally behind Toulouse as overall favourites for the Champions Cup.

Head coach Leo Cullen might not be happy with their overall form but they’re well-positioned to kick on in the New Year when their visit to La Rochelle on Sunday 12 January should be as feisty as ever.

La Rochelle and Leinster renew their rivalry in January. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Ronan O’Gara’s side have been up-and-down in the Top 14 but have shown their Champions Cup pedigree in these opening rounds, beating Bath in tough conditions at The Rec before notching a bonus-point win at home against Bristol on Saturday.

On the other side of that renewal of the rivalry with les Maritimes, Leinster will welcome Johann van Graan’s Bath to the Aviva.

The Premiership side had high hopes for this Champions Cup but have yet to win after conceding a last-minute try to lose away to Benetton yesterday. Two losing bonus points keep them in the hunt but January games against Clermont and Leinster won’t be easy.

Saracens and Toulon are the other sides who have won both of their Champions Cup games so far. They both have great history in this competition and while their squads aren’t as strong on paper as those trophy-winning teams, they’re worthy of real respect along with URC champions Glasgow. The Scots’ dangerous attack has them in a similar bracket as last season’s semi-finalists Harlequins.

Mark McCall’s Sarries will be looking to inflict pain on Munster on Saturday 11 January when they come to Thomond Park for a huge Pool 3 clash.

Munster sit on six match points after their two games. They reached the Round of 16 with nine points last season, while Racing 92 got out of their pool with just eight match points. But avoiding an away knock-out tie is key so Munster need a big display when Sarries come to town.

Ulster are one of several clubs with zero match points after the opening two rounds. The Stormers, Bulls, Stade Français, Bristol, and Exeter have also come away empty-handed to leave their campaigns in trouble.

Ulster have had a tough time in the Champions Cup. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

For the South African sides to have just one win from six games so far, courtesy of the Sharks hammering Exeter on the opening weekend, is a concern particularly with Sharks boss John Plumtree highlighting again how long-haul travel so hugely affects them.

Last season shows that hope is not lost for Ulster, who will aim for far better when they visit Leicester and host Exeter in January. They could still sneak into the Round of 16 or perhaps drop down to the Challenge Cup knock-outs depending on how other clubs go.

The most worrying thing about the first block of this Champions Cup campaign is that there is an obvious gulf between the top sides and the rest. It has often felt like 24 clubs is too many in a ‘Champions’ Cup and some of the big blowout scorelines support that theory.

The pool stages haven’t captured the wider public imagination yet but there are some exciting signs that we could be in for a few more thrills in January, while the fun will really begin with the knock-out stages in April.