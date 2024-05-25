Poll: Who do you think will win today's Champions Cup final?

TODAY IS THE day.

Leinster and Toulouse go head-to-head for 2024 Champions Cup glory in London this afternoon.

Advertisement

Kick-off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is 2.45pm, with the action live on RTÉ 2, TNT Sports 1 and ITV 4.

Can Leinster make it third time lucky after back-to-back decider heartbreak at the hands of La Rochelle? Leo Cullen’s side are targetting their first European top-tier title since the 2017/18 season.

Or will an Antoine Dupont-inspired Toulouse come out on top, having last done so in 2020/21?

How will the day end? A long-awaited fifth star for Leinster, or an unprecedented sixth for Toulouse?

Let us know what you think by voting in our poll and commenting below.

Who do you think will win today’s Champions Cup final?

