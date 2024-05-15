Matthew Carley to referee Leinster's Champions Cup final clash with Toulouse

MATTHEW CARLEY HAS been appointed to referee the Champions Cup final meeting of Leinster and Toulouse.
The English official will take charge of the decider at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 25 May.
Carley will be refereeing his first Champions Cup final.
Carley’s assistants will be England’s Karl Dickson and Andrea Piardi of Italy, with Ian Tempest, also of England, as TMO and Stefano Marrama (Itay) as the match Citing Commissioner.
France’s Mathieu Raynal will take charge of the Challenge Cup final, as Gloucester face the Sharks on 24 May.
Raynal will be assisted by Ireland’s Andrew Brace and Pierre Brousset (France). Eric Gauzins (France) will be TMO and Ed Kenny (Ireland) Citing Commissioner.
Challenge Cup final (24 May):
Gloucester Rugby v Hollywoodbets Sharks
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, 8pm
Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra); Assistant referees: Andrew Brace (Ire), Pierre Brousset (Fra); TMO: Eric Gauzins (Fra); Citing Commissioner: Ed Kenny (Ire)
Champions Cup final (25 May):
Leinster Rugby v Toulouse
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, 2.45pm
Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng); Assistant referees: Karl Dickson (Eng), Andrea Piardi (Ita) TMO: Ian Tempest (Eng); Citing Commissioner: Stefano Marrama (Ita)