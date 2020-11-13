BE PART OF THE TEAM

Leinster start Champions Cup with trip to France as Munster welcome Quins

Connacht will visit Racing 92 in their first game, while Ulster welcome Toulouse to Belfast.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 13 Nov 2020, 3:26 PM
Leinster will start their European season away in France.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LEINSTER WILL BEGIN the 2020/21 Champions Cup season with a trip to face Montpellier in France.

EPCR has announced a full fixture list for the four pool-stage rounds of the competition, which gets underway on Friday 11 December.

Ulster are in action on the opening night with a home clash against Toulouse, who knocked them out at the quarter-final stage of last season’s competition.

Munster get underway with a home tie against Harlequins on Sunday 13 December, the same day that Connacht are away to last season’s losing finalists, Racing 92.

For more information on the new 24-team format for the Champions Cup this season, click here.

The four Irish province’s fixture lists for the pool stages are as follows.

Leinster (Pool A):

Saturday 12 December: Montpellier v Leinster, CGL Stadium [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport]

Saturday 19 December: Leinster v Northampton, RDS Arena [KO 1pm, Virgin Media/Channel 4/ BT Sport]

Friday 15 January: Northampton v Leinster, Franklin’s Gardens [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport]

Friday 22 January: Leinster v Montpellier, RDS Arena [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport]

Munster (Pool B):

Sunday 13 December: Munster v Harlequins, Thomond Park [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport]

Saturday 19 December: Clermont v Munster, Parc des Sports Marcel Michelin [KO 6.30pm, BT Sport]

Saturday 16 January: Munster v Clermont, Thomond Park [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport]

Saturday 23 January: Harlequins v Munster, Twickenham Stoop [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport]

Connacht (Pool B):

Sunday 13 December: Racing 92 v Connacht, Paris La Defense Arena [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport]

Sunday 20 December: Connacht v Bristol, Sportsground [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport]

Sunday 17 January: Bristol v Connacht, Ashton Gate [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport]

Saturday 23 January: Connacht v Racing 92, Sportsground [KO 8pm, BT Sport]

Ulster (Pool B): 

Friday 11 December: Ulster Rugby v Toulouse, Kingspan Stadium [KO 8pm, BT Sport]

Saturday 19 December: Gloucester v Ulster, Kingsholm Stadium [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport]

Saturday 16 January: Ulster v Gloucester, Kingspan Stadium [KO 1pm,  Virgin Media/Channel 4/BT Sport]

Sunday 24 January: Toulouse v Ulster, Stade Ernest Wallon [3.15pm, BT Sport]

*All kick-off times are Irish time.

Knock-out stages:

Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals, 1st leg: 2/3/4 April 2021

Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals, 2nd leg: 9/10/11 April 2021

Semi-finals: 30 April/1/2 May 2021

Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday 22 May, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille. 

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

