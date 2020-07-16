Dates, times and TV details confirmed for Leinster and Ulster's Champions Cup quarters

LEINSTER WILL FINALLY face Saracens in their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 19 September (kick-off 15:00), while Ulster’s trip to Toulouse at the same stage of the competition will kick off the following day at 12:30 at Le Stadium.
The new dates, kick-off times and TV coverage for the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals were confirmed on Thursday by the EPCR, with Ulster’s last-eight clash set to be shown live on Virgin Media and Channel 4 as well as BT Sport in Ireland, and Leinster-Sarries exclusively live on BT in these parts.
Eight former winners of European competition – Clermont, Leicester Tigers, Leinster, Northampton Saints, RC Toulon, Saracens, Toulouse and Ulster – with as many as 24 titles between them, remain in contention for continental silverware.
The EPCR confirmed that “all matches will be subject to government guidelines and/or restrictions with EPCR prioritising the health and welfare of players, club staff, match officials, media, supporters and the wider rugby community.”
Heineken Champions Cup fixtures
(all kick-offs in Irish time)
Saturday 19 September
- Quarter-final 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens, Aviva Stadium (15:00) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS
- Quarter-final 2: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin (17:30) beIN SPORTS / BT Sport
Sunday 20 September
- Quarter-final 3: Toulouse v Ulster Rugby, Le Stadium (12:30) France 2 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport / Channel 4 / Virgin Media
- Quarter-final 4: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints, Sandy Park (17:30) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS
Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals
- Semi-final 1: winner of QF 1, Leinster Rugby v Saracens, will play the winner of QF 2, ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92
- Semi-final 2: winner of QF 3, Toulouse v Ulster Rugby, will play the winner of QF 4, Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints (Matches to be played on 25/26/27 September)
Heineken Champions Cup final
- Weekend 16/17/18 October (venue TBC)
Challenge Cup fixtures
(all kick-offs in Irish time)
Friday 18 September
- Quarter-final 4: Bristol Bears v Dragons, Ashton Gate Stadium (19.45) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS
Saturday 19 September
- Quarter-final 3: Bordeaux-Bègles v Edinburgh Rugby, Stade Chaban-Delmas (12:30) beIN SPORTS / BT Sport
- Quarter-final 1: RC Toulon v Scarlets, Stade Félix Mayol (20:00); France 4 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport / S4C
Sunday 20 September
- Quarter-final 2: Leicester Tigers v Castres Olympique, Welford Road (15:00) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS
Challenge Cup semi-finals
- Semi-final 1 – winner of QF 1: RC Toulon v Scarlets will play the winner of QF 2: Leicester Tigers v Castres Olympique
- Semi-final 2 – winner of QF 3: Bordeaux-Bègles v Edinburgh Rugby will play the winner of QF 4: Bristol Bears v Dragons
(Matches to be played on 25/26/27 September)
2020 Challenge Cup final
- Weekend 16/17/18 October (venue TBC)
