Dublin: 21 °C Thursday 16 July, 2020
Dates, times and TV details confirmed for Leinster and Ulster's Champions Cup quarters

Ulster’s clash away to Toulouse will be shown on Virgin Media and Channel 4.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 3:15 PM
13 minutes ago 827 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5152127
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Leinster and champions Saracens will clash at the Aviva Stadium on 19 September.
Leinster and champions Saracens will clash at the Aviva Stadium on 19 September.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEINSTER WILL FINALLY face Saracens in their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 19 September (kick-off 15:00), while Ulster’s trip to Toulouse at the same stage of the competition will kick off the following day at 12:30 at Le Stadium.

The new dates, kick-off times and TV coverage for the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals were confirmed on Thursday by the EPCR, with Ulster’s last-eight clash set to be shown live on Virgin Media and Channel 4 as well as BT Sport in Ireland, and Leinster-Sarries exclusively live on BT in these parts.

Eight former winners of European competition – Clermont, Leicester Tigers, Leinster, Northampton Saints, RC Toulon, Saracens, Toulouse and Ulster – with as many as 24 titles between them, remain in contention for continental silverware.

The EPCR confirmed that “all matches will be subject to government guidelines and/or restrictions with EPCR prioritising the health and welfare of players, club staff, match officials, media, supporters and the wider rugby community.”

Heineken Champions Cup fixtures

(all kick-offs in Irish time)

Saturday 19 September

  • Quarter-final 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens, Aviva Stadium (15:00) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS
  • Quarter-final 2: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin (17:30) beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

Sunday 20 September

  • Quarter-final 3: Toulouse v Ulster Rugby, Le Stadium (12:30) France 2 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport / Channel 4 / Virgin Media
  • Quarter-final 4: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints, Sandy Park (17:30) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals

  • Semi-final 1: winner of QF 1, Leinster Rugby v Saracens, will play the winner of QF 2, ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92
  • Semi-final 2: winner of QF 3, Toulouse v Ulster Rugby, will play the winner of QF 4, Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints (Matches to be played on 25/26/27 September)

Heineken Champions Cup final

  • Weekend 16/17/18 October (venue TBC)

Challenge Cup fixtures

(all kick-offs in Irish time)

Friday 18 September

  • Quarter-final 4: Bristol Bears v Dragons, Ashton Gate Stadium (19.45) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Saturday 19 September

  • Quarter-final 3: Bordeaux-Bègles v Edinburgh Rugby, Stade Chaban-Delmas (12:30) beIN SPORTS / BT Sport
  • Quarter-final 1: RC Toulon v Scarlets, Stade Félix Mayol (20:00); France 4 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport / S4C

Sunday 20 September

  • Quarter-final 2: Leicester Tigers v Castres Olympique, Welford Road (15:00) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Challenge Cup semi-finals

  • Semi-final 1 – winner of QF 1: RC Toulon v Scarlets will play the winner of QF 2: Leicester Tigers v Castres Olympique
  • Semi-final 2 – winner of QF 3: Bordeaux-Bègles v Edinburgh Rugby will play the winner of QF 4: Bristol Bears v Dragons

(Matches to be played on 25/26/27 September)

2020 Challenge Cup final

  • Weekend 16/17/18 October (venue TBC)

