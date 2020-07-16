Dates, times and TV details confirmed for Leinster and Ulster's Champions Cup quarters

Leinster and champions Saracens will clash at the Aviva Stadium on 19 September.

Leinster and champions Saracens will clash at the Aviva Stadium on 19 September.

LEINSTER WILL FINALLY face Saracens in their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 19 September (kick-off 15:00), while Ulster’s trip to Toulouse at the same stage of the competition will kick off the following day at 12:30 at Le Stadium.

The new dates, kick-off times and TV coverage for the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals were confirmed on Thursday by the EPCR, with Ulster’s last-eight clash set to be shown live on Virgin Media and Channel 4 as well as BT Sport in Ireland, and Leinster-Sarries exclusively live on BT in these parts.

Eight former winners of European competition – Clermont, Leicester Tigers, Leinster, Northampton Saints, RC Toulon, Saracens, Toulouse and Ulster – with as many as 24 titles between them, remain in contention for continental silverware.

The EPCR confirmed that “all matches will be subject to government guidelines and/or restrictions with EPCR prioritising the health and welfare of players, club staff, match officials, media, supporters and the wider rugby community.”

Heineken Champions Cup fixtures

(all kick-offs in Irish time)

Saturday 19 September

Quarter-final 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens, Aviva Stadium (15:00) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Sunday 20 September

Quarter-final 3: Toulouse v Ulster Rugby, Le Stadium (12:30) France 2 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport / Channel 4 / Virgin Media

Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals

Semi-final 1: winner of QF 1, Leinster Rugby v Saracens, will play the winner of QF 2, ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92

Heineken Champions Cup final

Weekend 16/17/18 October (venue TBC)

Challenge Cup fixtures

(all kick-offs in Irish time)

Friday 18 September

Quarter-final 4: Bristol Bears v Dragons, Ashton Gate Stadium (19.45) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Saturday 19 September

Quarter-final 3: Bordeaux-Bègles v Edinburgh Rugby, Stade Chaban-Delmas (12:30) beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

Sunday 20 September

Quarter-final 2: Leicester Tigers v Castres Olympique, Welford Road (15:00) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Challenge Cup semi-finals

Semi-final 1 – winner of QF 1: RC Toulon v Scarlets will play the winner of QF 2: Leicester Tigers v Castres Olympique

(Matches to be played on 25/26/27 September)

2020 Challenge Cup final