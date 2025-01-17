Toulouse stars Dupont and Ramos question 'logic' of Champions Cup format

TOULOUSE CAPTAIN ANTOINE Dupont said on Friday the format of the Champions Cup is difficult to understand as the six-time winners face a challenge to claim top spot in their pool.

Finishing first in their group would guarantee Dupont’s side advantageous home games in the knock-out stages until the semi-finals.

Toulouse need to beat two-time champions Leicester on Sunday in the final round of group matches and hope Bordeaux-Begles slip up against the Sharks a few hours earlier if they are to avoid having to travel in the quarter-finals.

“The pool matches of the Champions Cup are super important when you see the repercussions the standings can have on hosting or not knockout matches — even if you don’t really understand the way the teams are ranked,” France scrum-half Dupont said.

“It’s difficult to find the logic behind it.

“You have to get on with it and try and score as many points as possible in each match,” the Olympic gold medallist added.

Toulouse trail Bordeaux-Begles in Pool 1 by a point after failing to claim a bonus point at the Sharks last weekend following an arduous journey to Durban, South Africa.

On Sunday, Siya Kolisi’s Sharks head to Bordeaux-Begles looking for a rare South African away win in the Champions Cup.

“We find it hard to see things clearly in this competition and I don’t think we’re alone,” Dupont said.

“When the South African teams come to Europe, it’s hard not to see Bordeaux-Begles win with five points.

“If you follow the statistics, it’s not likely,” the 28-year-old added.

Toulouse returned home from South Africa on Monday, having spent two days travelling to Durban and back on six flights for one game of rugby.

They also went from almost 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) off the coast of the Indian Ocean to freezing conditions in the space of 24 hours.

“We’re not the first to do it but what does it bring?” Toulouse’s France full-back Thomas Ramos said.

“It’s the question I’m asking.

“People are thinking a lot about player welfare, but how are we looking after players with journeys like that?” he added.

