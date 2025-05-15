Connacht confirm departure of defence coach Scott Fardy

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED that defence coach Scott Fardy will leave the province at the end of the season.

Fardy’s departure was widely expected after a season in which Connacht’s defence has proven a major weakness, with the westerners missing out on a URC play-off berth and Champions Cup rugby for 2025/26.

Connacht, who are also currently seeking to hire a head coach to replace Pete Wilkins, said in a statement that “the club will provide a further update on next season’s coaching team over the coming weeks”.

Former Leinster and Wallabies forward Fardy joined Connacht in 2023 having previously coached with the Green Rockets in Japan and back in Australia with his former Shute Shield club, Warringah.

After a difficult two campaigns, Fardy will become the third Connacht coach to depart this year, with former boss Pete Wilkins — now Benetton-bound — departing the province last month and attack coach Mark Sexton switching to Ulster.

“Everyone at Connacht would like to thank him for all his contributions in his two years with us”, said the Connacht statement on Fardy, “and we wish him and his family every happiness in the future.”

Connacht have already confirmed the appointment of Australian Rob Seib as senior assistant coach for next season, while fellow Aussie Billy Millard will join from Harlequins in the newly formed role of general manager.

It’s understood that Seib will focus on attack, while Connacht must now also appoint a successor to Fardy to steer their defence having initially hoped that Wilkins would fulfil that role in a reshuffle of the province’s coaching duties.