Michael Breen of Tipperary celebrates after last Saturday's win over Clare. Natasha Barton/INPHO
FreeTeam news

Hannon back on bench for Limerick, Tipp and Waterford unveil starting sides

Barry Murphy and Peter Casey are also included amongst the Limerick replacements.
11.39am, 16 May 2025

LIMERICK HAVE BROUGHT Declan Hannon, Peter Casey, and Barry Murphy back into their squad for Sunday’s Munster championship tie against Cork.

The trio have been named on the bench by manager John Kiely, having not featured in the last round win over Waterford. The Limerick side that started that success against the Deise is again named in the starting fifteen here.

Throw-in at TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday is 4pm, with live coverage on RTÉ 2.

Waterford have made two changes for their game against Tipperary with Gavin Fives coming in at wingback and Michael Kiely selected at full-forward.

Patrick Curran and Patrick Fitzgerald are named amongst the subs.

Tipperary have drafted in Willie Connors at midfield in the only change from last Saturday’s victory over Clare in Ennis. He replaces Alan Tynan, who is not selected in the squad, while U20 star Darragh McCarthy, suspended last weekend, is back amongst the replacements.

Throw-in at FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday is 2pm, with live coverage on RTÉ 2.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 7. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

8. Adam English (Doon), 9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell – captain), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

Subs

  • 16. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)
  • 17. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
  • 18. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)
  • 19. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)
  • 20. Declan Hannon (Adare)
  • 21. Barry Murphy (Doon)
  • 22. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown)
  • 23. Fergal O’Connor (Effin)
  • 24. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
  • 25. Paddy O’Donovan (Effin)
  • 26. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

******

Tipperary

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 4. Michael Breen (Ballina),

5. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields – captain), 7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan), 9. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

10. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), 11. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens), 12. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 14. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 15. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Subs

  • 16. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)
  • 17. Joe Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill)
  • 18 Sean Kenneally (Moneygall)
  • 19. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel)
  • 20. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara)
  • 21. Peter McGarry (St Mary’s Clonmel)
  • 22. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
  • 23. Oisin O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs)
  • 24. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)
  • 25. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)
  • 26. Billy Seymour  (Kiladangan)

******

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty), 4. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

5. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 6. Tadhg De Burca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg), 7. Gavin Fives (Affane-Cappoquin-Tourin)

8. Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner), 9. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)

10. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart), 13. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner), 12. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

13. Jack Prendergast (Lismore), 14. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty), 15. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner – captain)

Subs

  • 16. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)
  • 17. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)
  • 18. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)
  • 19. Tom Barron (Fourmilewater)
  • 20. Patrick Fitzgerald (Ballygunner)
  • 21. Conor Sheahan (Ballygunner)
  • 22. Sean Walsh (Fourmilewater)
  • 23. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
  • 24. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)
  • 25. Padraig Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty)
  • 26. Reuben Halloran (De La Salle)

****

