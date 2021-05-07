BE PART OF THE TEAM

Uefa in talks to move Champions League final to England after Turkey added to UK red list

The game between Manchester City and Chelsea was due to be hosted by the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on 29 May.

By AFP Friday 7 May 2021, 5:54 PM
netherlands-turkey-vs-netherlands The Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

BRITAIN SAYS IT is willing to step in to host the Champions League final, after the UK government placed Turkey on a coronavirus travel red list on Friday.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK was “very open to hosting the final round” of the competition, which is due to take place between Premier League clubs Manchester City and Chelsea in Istanbul on 29 May.

The English FA were in talks with European football’s governing body Uefa already, he said, but added it was a decision for Uefa.

More to follow

© – AFP, 2021

