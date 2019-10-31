This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Champions League joy for Irish trio as Arsenal and Glasgow march into quarter-finals

Louise Quinn and Katie McCabe’s Gunners and Clare Shine’s Glasgow City reached the last eight tonight.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 10:49 PM
3 minutes ago 25 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4874553

BeFunky-collage (3) Louise Quinn, Clare Shine and Katie McCabe.

THERE WAS JOY for an Irish trio in the Women’s Champions League tonight as Arsenal pair Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn had an emphatic win and Clare Shine’s Glasgow City also sealed their progression to the European quarter-finals.

The Gunners were 8-0 winners over Czech outfit Slavia Prague at Meadow Park, with hat-tricks from deadly Dutch duo Vivianne Miedema and Danielle Van de Donk securing the victory along with goals from captain Kim Little and Jill Roord completing the rout.

imago-20191031 Quinn celebrates with Van de Donk. Source: Imago/PA Images

Star defender Quinn played all 90 minutes for the English champions, impressing throughout and playing a brilliant pass in the build-up to one of Miedema’s three goals. Ireland captain McCabe was held in reserve as Joe Montemurro’s side prevailed on a 13-2 aggregate scoreline.

It was less straightforward for Shine’s Glasgow City, who gave up a 2-0 first-leg lead to Danish side Brondby before it took penalties to decide the showdown in the Scottish capital.

Cork striker Shine played 113 minutes and was a threat throughout, though recently-crowned 13-in-a-row Scottish champions Glasgow struggled after going 2-0 down by 36 minutes.

Nanna Christiansen and Frederikke Lindhard grabbed the first-half goals, though Glasgow battled gamely and held their nerve during the shootout to reach the last eight once again. A stand-out performance from goalkeeper Lee Alexander was key.

glasgow-city-v-brondby-uefa-womens-champions-league-round-of-16-second-leg-petershill-park Shine coming close earlier. Source: Jeff Holmes

Quinn, McCabe and Shine are the last three Irish standing after Megan Campbell and Tyler Toland’s Manchester City exited at the last 16 stage in Madrid last night.

The draw for the next round takes place on Friday, 8 November with six-time winners Lyon, Atletico Madrid, PSG, Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich and Barcelona also in the hat. The first leg will be played on 24/25 March 2020.

