Champions League woe for Irish pair as Man City fall short in Madrid

ATLETICO MADRID DUMPED Manchester City out of the Women’s Champions League for a second straight season after a 2-1 last 16 second-leg victory tonight.

The sides drew 1-1 in England in the first-leg but an own goal from Steph Houghton and Angela Sosa’s close-range finish handed the hosts control.

German Pauline Bremer pulled back a late goal for Man City and while they mounted late pressure

Ireland’s Megan Campbell played a full game in the City defence while Donegal native Tyler Toland was an unused substitute.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!