Obafemi makes Millwall debut, Irish goalscorers in League One and Two

MICHAEL OBAFEMI COULDN’T find the back of the net on his Millwall debut, but there were other Irish scorers across the water this afternoon.

Obafemi, who recently joined the Championship outfit on loan from Burnley, was introduced as a second half substitute in the 1-1 draw with Preston North End.

Brad Potts rescued a point for Preston as they held on to draw at The Den. Zian Flemming gave Millwall an early lead, but Potts got Preston back on level terms with 12 minutes remaining of the first half.

The hosts were in total control in the second half, limiting North End to scraps, but they remain without a win since New Year’s Day after failing to convert several clear-cut opportunities on home soil.

The result leaves Preston in 12th in the Sky Bet Championship, while the Lions leapfrog Blackburn into 17th.

Will Keane, Alan Browne and Robbie Brady featured for Preston, while Greg Cunningham and Dan McNamara (Millwall) were unused subs.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow ended his long wait for a first Sunderland goal as the Black Cats beat Stoke 3-1 to ease the pressure on head coach Michael Beale.

The forward broke his duck in his 14th appearance for the club before Abdoullah Ba and Pierre Ekwah also scored to end the hosts’ run of three straight defeats in all competitions and move them level on points with sixth-placed Coventry in the Championship.

A Jenson Seelt own-goal was a mere consolation for Stoke, who remained 19th after their second straight loss. Irish youngsters Luke McNally and Jack Bonham were unused subs.

In League One, James Collins and Promise Omochere were among the goalscorers.

Collins helped Derby County to a 2-1 win over Cheltenham, with several other Irish players featuring. Conor Hourihane and Eiran Cashin also started, with Sean Long, Will Ferry, Aidan Keena and Liam Kinsella all playing their part for Cheltenham.

It was an eventful afternoon for Omochere in Fleetwood Town’s 2-2 draw at Wycombe Wanderers. The former Bohemians man scored in the 13th minute, before being sent off in the 45th minute for a second yellow card offence.

Ronan Coughlan and Bosun Lawal also started for Fleetwood Town, with Kieran Sadlier playing 70 minutes for Wycombe.

And in League Two, Ronan Curtis, Paddy Madden and Dawson Devoy were all on target.

CARNAGE FROM CURTIS! 🤩#AFCW | Sponsored by Reston Waste 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/ioP2f2a79N — AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) January 27, 2024

It was a memorable AFC Wimbledon debut for Curtis as his 97th-minute winner sealed a 2-1 win against Mansfield Town.

Curtis, who recently joined the club on a short-term deal, came on in the 66th minute.

Stephen Quinn was sent off in the 90th minute, with Curtis booked at the same juncture.

Madden was at the double in Stockport County’s 5-1 win at Doncaster Rovers, while Devoy scored and was named Man of the Match as Swindon Town beat Bradford City 2-0.

- Additional reporting from Press Association.