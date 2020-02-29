Collins and Knight among the goals while West Brom suffer shock defeat

Derby County's Jason Knight is congratulated by teammates after his goal.

Derby County's Jason Knight is congratulated by teammates after his goal.

JAMES COLLINS NETTED a late equaliser for Luton Town as they drew 1-1 at home to Stoke City in the Sky Bet Championship.

Michael O’Neill’s side had taken an early lead when Sam Vokes finished from close range inside the opening 10 minutes.

Stoke had opportunites to extend their lead but couldn’t covert their chances, and Luton – who are bottom of the Championship table – secured a share of the spoils when Collins scored an injury-time penalty after Callum McManaman was tripped by James Chester.

Elsewhere leaders West Brom, who had both Dara O’Shea and Callum Robinson in their starting line-up, suffered a shock defeat at home to struggling Wigan Athletic.

The Baggies six-game unbeaten run was ended by a Sam Morsey goal on 73 minutes, with the Championship leaders failing to extend their lead over second-placed Leeds United, who cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win at Hull in the day’s early kick-off.

Scott Hogan scored a double as Birmingham drew 2-2 at QPR, while third-placed Fulham were 2-0 winners at home to Preston.

Luton Town's James Collins coverts from the penalty spot. Source: Bradley Collyer

There was plenty of Irish interest at Craven Cottage with Harry Arter starting in midfield for Fulham and Cyrus Christie replacing the injured Joe Bryan after just nine minutes. Fellow Ireland internationals Alan Browne and Sean Maguire both featured for the visitors, with Browne playing the full game and Maguire replaced in the final 20 minutes.

Jason Knight was on target as Derby won 3-1 at Sheffield Wednesday.

The visitors raced into an early lead, with Knight finishing well from a tight angle on 30 minutes to add to Tom Lawrence’s early double, before Josh Windass pulled a goal back in the second half.

Bristol missed a chance to move back into the play-off places with a 1-1 draw at Milwall.

Jayson Molumby and Aiden O’Brien both featured for Milwall, while Callum O’Dowda started for Bristol.

Josh Cullen and Aiden McGeady both endured a frustrating evening as Charlton were hammered 4-0 at Huddersfield Town.

An injury-time goal from Bradley Johnson saw Blackburn salvage a point as they drew 2-2 with fellow promotion hopefuls Swansea City, while Reading were 2-0 winners at home to Barnsley.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!