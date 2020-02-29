This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 29 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Collins and Knight among the goals while West Brom suffer shock defeat

The Baggies were beaten at home by struggling Wigan Athletic.

By The42 Team Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 6:37 PM
22 minutes ago 596 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5027631
Derby County's Jason Knight is congratulated by teammates after his goal.
Image: Dave Howarth
Derby County's Jason Knight is congratulated by teammates after his goal.
Derby County's Jason Knight is congratulated by teammates after his goal.
Image: Dave Howarth

JAMES COLLINS NETTED a late equaliser for Luton Town as they drew 1-1 at home to Stoke City in the Sky Bet Championship.

Michael O’Neill’s side had taken an early lead when Sam Vokes finished from close range inside the opening 10 minutes.

Stoke had opportunites to extend their lead but couldn’t covert their chances, and Luton – who are bottom of the Championship table – secured a share of the spoils when Collins scored an injury-time penalty after Callum McManaman was tripped by James Chester.

Elsewhere leaders West Brom, who had both Dara O’Shea and Callum Robinson in their starting line-up, suffered a shock defeat at home to struggling Wigan Athletic.

The Baggies six-game unbeaten run was ended by a Sam Morsey goal on 73 minutes, with the Championship leaders failing to extend their lead over second-placed Leeds United, who cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win at Hull in the day’s early kick-off.

Scott Hogan scored a double as Birmingham drew 2-2 at QPR, while third-placed Fulham were 2-0 winners at home to Preston.

luton-town-v-stoke-city-sky-bet-championship-kenilworth-road Luton Town's James Collins coverts from the penalty spot. Source: Bradley Collyer

There was plenty of Irish interest at Craven Cottage with Harry Arter starting in midfield for Fulham and Cyrus Christie replacing the injured Joe Bryan after just nine minutes. Fellow Ireland internationals Alan Browne and Sean Maguire both featured for the visitors, with Browne playing the full game and Maguire replaced in the final 20 minutes.

Jason Knight was on target as Derby won 3-1 at Sheffield Wednesday.

The visitors raced into an early lead, with Knight finishing well from a tight angle on 30 minutes to add to Tom Lawrence’s early double, before Josh Windass pulled a goal back in the second half.

Bristol missed a chance to move back into the play-off places with a 1-1 draw at Milwall.

Jayson Molumby and Aiden O’Brien both featured for Milwall, while Callum O’Dowda started for Bristol.

Josh Cullen and Aiden McGeady both endured a frustrating evening as Charlton were hammered 4-0 at Huddersfield Town.

Related Reads

29.02.20 Bizarre scenes as Bayern and Hoffenheim play keep-ball for 10 minutes in response to offensive banner
29.02.20 Casilla absence no obstacle for Leeds as they ease past Hull
29.02.20 Messi primed for record-setting Clasico appearance

An injury-time goal from Bradley Johnson saw Blackburn salvage a point as they drew 2-2 with fellow promotion hopefuls Swansea City, while Reading were 2-0 winners at home to Barnsley.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie