Knight on target again for Derby as Leeds and West Brom both slip-up in Championship

IRELAND U21 MIDFILDER Jason Knight scored his third goal in as many games for Derby County as the Rams played out a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough in the English Championship.

Knight, 18, kept up his goal-scoring run for Phillip Cocu’s team when his attempted cross sailed over the head of Boro goalkeeper Aynsley Pears and into the net in the second half at The Riverside.

That goal cancelled out Lewis Wing’s long range effort, but the hosts regained the lead thanks to a penalty from Paddy McNair with 20 minutes to play.

However Derby, who sit 17th in the Championship table, ensured a share of the points thanks to a volley from Duane Holmes in stoppage-time.

Meanwhile Leeds slipped into second place as Marcelo Bielsa’s team fell to a 2-0 defeat to sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road.

The game was goalless with three minutes of normal time left to play, but Wednesday stole a dramatic win thanks to late goals from Jacob Murphy and Atdhe Nuhiu.

The defeat means Leeds sit one point behind West Brom in the table, who moved back into the top spot thanks to a 2-2 draw at struggling Charlton. The Baggies lead the table despite being on a run of five games without a win.

Brentford remain one point clear of Fulham in third place thanks to a 3-1 win at home to Queens Park Rangers, who handed a league debut to Ireland U21 defender Conor Masterson.

Ireland midfielder James McClean played 80 minutes as Stoke played out a frustrating 0-0 draw with Milwall which keeps the Potters just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Fellow Ireland internationals Alan Browne and Sean Maguire both played the full game as Preston drew 1-1 away to Blackburn Rovers, while James Collins scored a second-half penalty as bottom side Luton fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Birmingham City.

A first-half penalty from Ivan Cavaleiro was enough for Fulham to record a 1-0 win at Hull.

Elsewhere, Barnsley were 2-1 winners at home to Huddersfield Town, Reading and Nottingham Forest played out a 1-1 draw, while Bristol City won 2-0 away to Wigan.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!