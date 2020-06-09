This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 9 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

France captain Ollivon backs global calendar 'for the good of rugby'

A realignment is on the cards.

By AFP Tuesday 9 Jun 2020, 11:37 AM
1 hour ago 565 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5118151
On board: Charles Ollivon.
Image: Baratoux Loic/ABACA
On board: Charles Ollivon.
On board: Charles Ollivon.
Image: Baratoux Loic/ABACA

FRANCE CAPTAIN Charles Ollivon has supported the idea of a global calendar as it will benefit the sport at Test level but questioned its positives domestically.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said in May that plans about aligning fixtures in both the northern and southern hemispheres were under way.

Discussions about its impact on sides in leagues such as Ollivon’s Toulon in the French Top 14 are also ongoing.

“I’ve seen what’s been proposed, the Six Nations moved, no more summer tours… If things are working in that direction it’s for the good of French rugby and us, the players,” he told AFP in an interview.

“I don’t know how it will work for the clubs. It’s hard to talk about because we don’t know what’s going to happen. I think that it’s all being done for the good of rugby so why not,” the 27-year-old added.

Last weekend Ollivon’s les Bleus team-mate Jefferson Poirot retired from Test rugby because of a lack of motivation after losing October’s World Cup quarter-final.

Poirot, also 27, was his country’s most used prop since 2016 and captained the side during last year’s tournament.

“I respect his choice. Playing for France necessitates the maximum energy. It’s the international level, you have to give everything. You can’t be there at 99 percent,” Ollivon said.

“I hope I can wear the blue shirt with Jeff again. It’s a dream to be able to continue to play as long as possible for France because it’s the highest level and I savour it so much.”

France beat World Cup losing finalists England, Italy and Wales and lost at Scotland before this season’s Six Nations was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ollivon’s men can still claim a first championship trophy since 2010 but have to beat Ireland in a re-scheduled match set for October and hope other results go their way.

“It’s true we had a good dynamic, with three wins out of four and still with the desire, the possibility, to win the Six Nations,” he said.

“It’s useless to look back, you have to focus on what you can control. We’ve managed to adapt to what has happened in front of us. But, on the other hand, no one has forgotten and we hope to play this match and finish the Six Nations.”

 © AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie