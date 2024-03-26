Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Charlie Smyth. USA TODAY Sports/Kirby Lee/INPHO
NFL

Down's Charlie Smyth to train with New Orleans Saints this week

Goalkeeper from Mayobridge moves a step closer to possible NFL contract.
0
328
30 minutes ago

NFL IPP HOPEFUL Charlie Smyth will train with the New Orleans Saints this week, according to Michael McQuaid of Pro Football Ireland. 

Smyth, who has played in goal for Down, is one of four Irish athletes striving to get an NFL contract as part of the International Player Pathway programme (IPP). The Mayobridge man will now link up with the New Orleans Saints, winners of the Super Bowl in 2009.  

Wicklow’s Mark Jackson, Monaghan’s Rory Beggan and former Connacht rugby player Darragh Leader are also taking part in the programme.

Earlier this month, Smyth, along with Beggan, signed with NFL agent Paul Sheehy. Sheehy’s Pro Star Sports company represents Harrison Butker, who is kicker for the NFL champions, Kansas City Chiefs.

Monaghan manager Vinny Corey, meanwhile, told Declan Bogue of The 42 that they have all but given up hope of Beggan featuring as the county goalkeeper this year.

“I think we have sort of settled on it now, that this is what he is pursuing now,” said Corey.

“I have spoken to Rory a few times, he has put a lot of work into what he is trying to do and put a lot of work into trying to get a contract out there.

“He’s been out in America, what, five six weeks now at this stage? And (he’s) practicing every day, so he has put a lot of work into it. The whole panel and myself all wished him well before he went.”

Author
Ronan Early
ronan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     