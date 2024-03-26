Down's Charlie Smyth to train with New Orleans Saints this week

NFL IPP HOPEFUL Charlie Smyth will train with the New Orleans Saints this week, according to Michael McQuaid of Pro Football Ireland.

Smyth, who has played in goal for Down, is one of four Irish athletes striving to get an NFL contract as part of the International Player Pathway programme (IPP). The Mayobridge man will now link up with the New Orleans Saints, winners of the Super Bowl in 2009.

NFL IPP athlete Charlie Smyth will work out with the New Orleans Saints later this week per myself, @HoganNFL & @DropkickMangan.



A big step for the Mayobridge man. pic.twitter.com/OIzi22svjZ — Michael McQuaid (@Michael_NFL) March 25, 2024

Wicklow’s Mark Jackson, Monaghan’s Rory Beggan and former Connacht rugby player Darragh Leader are also taking part in the programme.

Earlier this month, Smyth, along with Beggan, signed with NFL agent Paul Sheehy. Sheehy’s Pro Star Sports company represents Harrison Butker, who is kicker for the NFL champions, Kansas City Chiefs.

Monaghan manager Vinny Corey, meanwhile, told Declan Bogue of The 42 that they have all but given up hope of Beggan featuring as the county goalkeeper this year.

“I think we have sort of settled on it now, that this is what he is pursuing now,” said Corey.

“I have spoken to Rory a few times, he has put a lot of work into what he is trying to do and put a lot of work into trying to get a contract out there.

“He’s been out in America, what, five six weeks now at this stage? And (he’s) practicing every day, so he has put a lot of work into it. The whole panel and myself all wished him well before he went.”