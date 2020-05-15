This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 15 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Charlton player voices fears over virus risk to black footballers

Darren Pratley is apprehensive over restarting football.

By AFP Friday 15 May 2020, 10:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,311 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5100551
Charlton Athletic's Darren Pratley (file pic).
Image: Daniel Hambury
Charlton Athletic's Darren Pratley (file pic).
Charlton Athletic's Darren Pratley (file pic).
Image: Daniel Hambury

CHARLTON MIDFIELDER Darren Pratley says black and ethnic minority players have fears over restarting football because they are more at risk from coronavirus.

English clubs, including Championship side Charlton, are working towards a resumption of the season in June.

But Pratley, whose father is Jamaican, is concerned by statistics that show black men and women face twice the risk of dying from the virus as white people.

“We’ve been told that BAME footballers are at higher risk, which is concerning being mixed-race,” he told BBC Sport on Friday.

“I know a lot of people from my dad’s side have struggled with diabetes and high blood pressure, which is an underlying issue that a lot of them and others probably didn’t know that they had.

“This could be something that if infected by one of the players who hasn’t been tested, could be passed back to them if they are living in the same household.”

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer recently admitted his cash-strapped club, who were in the relegation zone when the season was stopped, could not afford to test players for the virus twice a week.

The English Football League may eventually foot the bill for tests, but Pratley, 35, also voiced concerns over the cost of safety measures.

“I’m worried because one of our coaches had the virus and he said it’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to him and he wouldn’t wish it upon anyone,” he said.

“Football isn’t going to last forever. I want to be able to be able to live a normal life and run around with my daughter in the garden.

“I want to get back, but it has to be safe for everyone. If you can’t do the tests, then I can’t see it (football) getting back, personally.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie