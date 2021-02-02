BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 2 February 2021
Cheddar Plunkett's return as Laois hurling boss and management team confirmed

Ex-Laois football manager John Sugrue and former Limerick and Galway coaches are all on board.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 2 Feb 2021, 8:18 AM
Back once again: Cheddar Plunkett.
SÉAMAS ‘CHEDDAR’ PLUNKETT’S return as Laois senior hurling boss for 2021 has been confirmed, along with his management team.

It was widely reported before Christmas that Plunkett was set for a second stint in charge, succeeding Eddie Brennan in the role.

And Laois GAA confirmed the appointment last night.

The Portlaoise native, who has been involved with Kilkenny side James Stephens in recent years, previously managed Laois between 2012 and 2016.

Ex-Limerick coach Donach O’Donnell, and former Laois football and Kerry U20 boss John Sugrue are named in his management team.

Former Galway coach Francis Forde comes on board as hurling analyst, Leo Tiernan and David Matthews are the strength and conditioning coaches and Arthur Dunne will be the side’s nutritionist. Conor Bolton joins Sugrue in the physio department, with JP Campion the doctor involved.

“Laois GAA sends its best wishes to the team and management for the 2021 season,” a statement reads. “Other additions to the management team will be made when the current lockdown period recedes.”

Former boss and Kilkenny great Brennan has since undertaken a coaching job with Dublin heavyweights Cuala.

During his tenure, Laois achieved league promotion, the Joe McDonagh title and a memorable championship victory over Dublin in 2019.

In 2020, the O’Moore county retained their Division 1 league status and were beaten by the minimum margin by Clare in championship action.

Cheddar and his management team are now tasked with continuing that upsurging development.

