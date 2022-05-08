Membership : Access or Sign Up
Chelsea clinch third straight WSL title with come-from-behind win over Man United

It was a disappointing day for Arsenal.

By Press Association Sunday 8 May 2022, 2:22 PM
Sam Kerr of Chelsea celebrates with team mates and coaching staff.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CHELSEA SECURED a third consecutive Barclays Women’s Super League championship as they came from behind twice to beat Manchester United 4-2 and hold off Arsenal’s title challenge.

The Gunners knew they could snatch the title on the final day of the WSL campaign if they achieved a better result against West Ham than the Blues could manage against the Red Devils.

It looked within their reach when Chelsea twice trailed to United at Kingsmeadow, first through Martha Thomas’ header and then an Ella Toone volley.

 But the Blues roared back in the second period. Sam Kerr drew them level with a stunning volley, Guro Reiten’s close-range finish gave them the lead and another Kerr volley afforded them breathing space.

Arsenal, for whom Ireland international Katie McCabe started, did everything they could, securing a 2-0 win away to West Ham, but it proved to be in vain.

