BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 17 May 2021
Advertisement

Chelsea considering move for 17-year-old Irish defender

Seán Roughan has featured 11 times in all competitions for Lincoln this season.

Paul Fennessy
By Paul Fennessy Monday 17 May 2021, 4:28 PM
9 minutes ago 472 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5439557
Seán Roughan (file pic).
Image: PA
Seán Roughan (file pic).
Seán Roughan (file pic).
Image: PA

CHELSEA ARE the latest club to be linked with highly-rated Irish defender Seán Roughan.

The42 understands that the 17-year-old Dubliner is beginning a week-long trial with the Blues and is set to feature in a friendly for their U23 team later this week.

Roughan has featured 11 times in all competitions for Lincoln this season — six of which have come in League One — though he will not be involved in their upcoming playoff games against Sunderland.

The Blues are not the only Premier League side to have expressed an interest in Roughan, who signed his first professional contract with Lincoln last year, after a successful spell in their academy.

He has also been linked with Southampton, and recently went on trial with the Saints.

Asked earlier this month about Southampton’s interest, Lincoln manager Michael Appleton stressed that no deal had been agreed yet for the Ireland U17 international. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It was an opportunity for them to have a look at Sean,” he told Lincolnshire Live. “They’ve shown an interest for a while now. We were more than happy for that to happen. He’s our player until someone makes an offer, it’s as simple as that.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie