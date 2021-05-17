Chelsea considering move for 17-year-old Irish defender

CHELSEA ARE the latest club to be linked with highly-rated Irish defender Seán Roughan.

The42 understands that the 17-year-old Dubliner is beginning a week-long trial with the Blues and is set to feature in a friendly for their U23 team later this week.

Roughan has featured 11 times in all competitions for Lincoln this season — six of which have come in League One — though he will not be involved in their upcoming playoff games against Sunderland.

The Blues are not the only Premier League side to have expressed an interest in Roughan, who signed his first professional contract with Lincoln last year, after a successful spell in their academy.

He has also been linked with Southampton, and recently went on trial with the Saints.

Asked earlier this month about Southampton’s interest, Lincoln manager Michael Appleton stressed that no deal had been agreed yet for the Ireland U17 international.

“It was an opportunity for them to have a look at Sean,” he told Lincolnshire Live. “They’ve shown an interest for a while now. We were more than happy for that to happen. He’s our player until someone makes an offer, it’s as simple as that.”