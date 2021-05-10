BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 10 May 2021
Southampton considering a bid for Irish youngster Sean Roughan

The 17-year-old Dubliner has gained first-team experience with League One promotion chasers Lincoln City.

By Paul Dollery Monday 10 May 2021, 5:01 PM
Sean Roughan of Lincoln City.
Image: PA
Image: PA

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUB Southampton have shown an interest in Irish teenager Sean Roughan, who’s currently on the books at League One side Lincoln City.

Roughan signed his first professional contract at Lincoln last summer, but the club recently allowed the Dubliner to embark on a trial period with the Saints.

The former Swords Celtic and Phoenix FC player lined out alongside compatriots Kameron Ledwidge and Seamas Keogh in a game for Southampton U23s against Everton last Friday.

Roughan has since returned to Lincoln City, with manager Michael Appleton explaining that the club are now waiting to learn if Southampton will make an offer. 

“It was an opportunity for them to have a look at Sean,” Appleton told Lincolnshire Live. “They’ve shown an interest for a while now. We were more than happy for that to happen. He’s our player until someone makes an offer, it’s as simple as that.”

In the week that he turned 17, Roughan made his first-team debut for Lincoln City back in September, playing all 90 minutes of a Carabao Cup win against Crewe Alexandra.

He made a total of 11 appearances this season, six of which came during a League One campaign which has seen the Imps advance to a play-off semi-final against Sunderland.

A left-sided defender, Roughan has been capped by the Republic of Ireland at U17 level.

