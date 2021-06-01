Chelsea and Leicester fined by FA after incident at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea and Leicester players clashed during their Premier League encounter on 18 May.

Chelsea and Leicester players clashed during their Premier League encounter on 18 May.

CHELSEA AND LEICESTER have both been fined £22,500 by the Football Association following an on-field clash between the teams towards the end of a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on May 18.

A tackle by Foxes full-back Ricardo Pereira on Ben Chilwell sparked a melee between players and staff from both sides, which saw the clubs charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 last month.

An FA spokesperson said: “Chelsea FC and Leicester City FC have been fined £22,500 each after admitting a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their Premier League fixture on Tuesday 18 May 2021.

“Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players and club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour during the 93rd minute of the fixture.”

Chelsea won the match 2-1 which proved crucial in their pursuit of a top-four finish, with Leicester eventually missing out on the Champions League.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!