This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 18 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea provide free accommodation for NHS staff at Stamford Bridge hotel

The Premier League club have offered medical professionals rooms to stay in as they fight the coronavirus pandemic.

By AFP Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 12:34 PM
38 minutes ago 696 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5049822
Chelsea's Millennium Hotel.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Chelsea's Millennium Hotel.
Chelsea's Millennium Hotel.
Image: EMPICS Sport

CHELSEA WILL PROVIDE free accommodation to staff of Britain’s National Health Service in a hotel at the club’s Stamford Bridge stadium during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League club’s owner, Roman Abramovich, will fund the service that will allow medical professionals in London a chance to rest if they are unable to travel home or face long commutes.

The scheme will be put in place for two months, but could be extended if needed.

There have been 1,950 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 71 deaths in Britain.

“It was decided the best way Chelsea can assist the NHS is to provide accommodation for NHS staff. Mr Abramovich will be covering the costs of providing the accommodation,” Chelsea said in a statement.

Many of the medical staff will be working long shifts and may not be able to travel home or would otherwise have to make long commutes. Local accommodation helps maintain the health and well-being of these crucial personnel at this critical time.”

Chelsea do not know when they will next return to the pitch, with the Premier League suspended until at least 4 April, although that date is set to be pushed back at a meeting of Premier League clubs on Thursday.

But in the absence of football, the Blues are the latest club to make an offer of community support at a time of crisis.

Liverpool players contributed to a £40,000 (€43,000) donation from the club to help keep local foodbanks running.

Aston Villa and Brighton were among the clubs to donate food prepared for last weekend’s matches to homeless charities.

Fourth-tier club Stevenage are preparing a community careline that will help isolated local residents over 70 with day-to-day needs such as delivery of food and prescriptions.

© – AFP 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie