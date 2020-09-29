BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 29 September 2020
Advertisement

Tottenham win penalty shoot-out to knock Chelsea out of Carabao Cup

1-1 after normal time, Jose Mourinho’s men were 5-4 winners from the spot.

By Press Association Tuesday 29 Sep 2020, 10:19 PM
1 hour ago 3,738 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5218249
Celebrations after Spurs won the shoot-out.
Celebrations after Spurs won the shoot-out.
Celebrations after Spurs won the shoot-out.

TOTTENHAM MADE LIGHT of their gruelling schedule as they knocked Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup tonight on penalties.

Spurs, in a run of four games in eight days and playing Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday this week, won the shoot-out 5-4 after the contest ended 1-1 after 90 minutes in north London.

Timo Werner scored his first Chelsea goal as Frank Lampard’s men went ahead in the first half, but Erik Lamela’s late strike sent it to spot-kicks, where Mason Mount missed the 10th penalty for the visitors.

It gives Jose Mourinho his first victory over his former midfielder as a manager after three previous defeats and also sends his side through to a quarter-final of a competition they need to win just three more games to win.

Chelsea will see this as a missed opportunity against a weakened Spurs team, but they did little in the second half having failed to build on their early lead.

Having played just 48 hours earlier against Newcastle in the league, Mourinho had written off his side’s chances of winning in his pre-match press conference because of their schedule – and playing with no recognised striker in his starting XI did little to suggest any change of thought.

Chelsea named a strong side and started the better, with Callum Hudson-Odoi having a shot saved by Hugo Lloris before Werner put them ahead in the 19th minute as he opened his Blues account.

Tottenham debutant Sergio Reguilon sloppily gave possession away and then was tricked by Cesar Azpilicueta, who pulled the ball back for Werner to clinically fire into the bottom corner.

Spurs, playing with winger Steven Bergwijn and number 10 Lamela in attack, began to improve and had two great opportunities to level.

The first fell to Gedson Fernandes, who was twice denied by a strong Kurt Zouma tackle when he was through on goal, then Edouard Mendy made the first save of his Chelsea career when he kept out Lamela’s low shot with his foot.

In between those two chances there was falling out between former allies Mourinho and Lampard on the touchline as the Portuguese was unhappy after Lampard spoke out when he was appealing against a decision.

Spurs were the better side immediately after the break and Mendy justified his £22 million price tag with a brilliant save to deny Reguilon a leveller.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The hosts got in down the right and Serge Aurier pulled the ball back to the Spaniard, whose fierce first-time shot was beaten away by the Frenchman.

tottenham-hotspur-v-chelsea-carabao-cup-fourth-round-tottenham-hotspur-stadium Harry Kane with Mason Mount after his miss. Source: PA

Aurier then curled a tame effort wide and Steven Bergwijn sliced one over as Spurs laid siege on Chelsea’s goal.

Mourinho called for Kane in the 70th minute and as Spurs chased the game, holes opened up at the other end, which should have seen Chelsea kill the game.

Werner shot straight at Lloris from a good position and then Hudson-Odoi blazed over on a two-on-one situation.

Kane had an opening as he curled over before Spurs finally got their reward with seven minutes remaining.

Toby Alderweireld’s long diagonal ball found Reguillon, whose cross was turned in by Lamela at the far post to send it to penalties.

The first nine spot-kicks were successful and then Mount clipped the post with the decisive effort, ending a run of three successive shoot-out defeats for Spurs.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie