Chelsea star's agent not ruling out Juventus move

Jorginho has been tipped to reunite with Maurizio Sarri.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 11:59 PM
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.
JORGINHO’S PREVIOUS SPELL at Napoli will not stop him from reuniting with Maurizio Sarri at Serie A rivals Juventus, according to the Chelsea midfielder’s agent.

New Juventus head coach Sarri took Jorginho to Chelsea from Napoli last season and has been tipped to sign him again ahead of his first campaign back in Italy’s top flight.

The 27-year-old failed to truly adapt to Premier League football following his reported £50million switch, leading to suggestions that he could be heading for a swift Serie A return after just 11 months at Stamford Bridge.

And Jorginho’s representative Joao Santos said, while the player is not actively seeking a move, a transfer cannot be ruled out.

“Chelsea have a four-year contract with the lad,” Santos told Tuttomercatoweb. “We’ll wait a few days to figure out whether there is any truth in this interest mentioned in the papers.

“His past at Napoli won’t be an issue, because Jorginho is a professional. Right now, Jorginho is happy at Chelsea. 

“He found a great atmosphere and we can’t really say that he’d like to go elsewhere, but anything can happen in the transfer market. We’ll wait and see…”

Sarri finished as a runner-up to Juventus in 2017-18 before joining Chelsea, where he capped his one and only season at the club by winning the Europa League with victory over Arsenal in last month’s final.

Santos expects the incoming Juve boss, who will be officially unveiled on Thursday, to further improve the Italian champions with his famed style of play.

“Sarri already showed at Napoli and Chelsea that he is a top-level coach,” he said. “At a club like Juve, who have been so well-organised for years, he can only improve and continue to win.

“I’ve been tracking Sarri for five years and his style of football is very entertaining. Juventus will change, because before they would win without being convincing. Now they’ll convince too.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

