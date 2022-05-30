Todd Boehly's consortium complete Chelsea takeover: club

CHELSEA CONFIRMED ON Monday that Todd Boehly’s consortium have completed their takeover of the Premier League club.
Boehly’s group agreed a deal to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich for £4.25 billion ($5.3 billion) on May 7 and the sale has now been officially rubber-stamped.
“We are honoured to become the new custodians of Chelsea Football Club. We’re all in, 100 percent, every minute of every match,” Boehly told Chelsea’s website.
Boehly’s takeover ends Abramovich’s 19-year reign as Chelsea owner.
Consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completes acquisition of Chelsea Football Club.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 30, 2022
