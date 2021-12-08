Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 8 December 2021
Advertisement

Chelsea miss chance to seal Champions League progression after being frustrated by Juventus

A disappointing stalemate at Kingsmeadow for Emma Hayes’ side, just days after their stunning FA Cup success.

By Press Association Wednesday 8 Dec 2021, 10:57 PM
11 minutes ago 219 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5624468
Chelsea star Sam Kerr.
Image: PA
Chelsea star Sam Kerr.
Chelsea star Sam Kerr.
Image: PA

CHELSEA MISSED THE chance to seal qualification for the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals with a game to spare as they drew 0-0 with Juventus at Kingsmeadow.

Emma Hayes’ side were thwarted on a number of occasions by Juve goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin as they endured a frustrating time of it in their penultimate Group A match, where victory would have guaranteed their progress as pool winners.

With their fate still to be determined, last season’s runners-up Chelsea – who completed a 2020-21 domestic treble by winning the FA Cup on Sunday – complete their group fixtures by playing Wolfsburg away next Thursday.

They have 11 points from five matches, three more than Juventus – managed by former Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro – and Wolsfburg, who earlier on Wednesday were 3-0 victors over a Servette outfit still without one on the board.

Peyraud-Magnin was in action in the second minute of the contest as she pushed an Erin Cuthbert strike onto the top of the crossbar.

The visitors’ bar was hit again in the 21st minute via Sam Kerr’s delivery from the right, and Peyraud-Magnin then denied Guro Reiten, turning her drive over.

Chelsea continued to apply pressure, with Kerr putting the ball across the face of goal from a tight angle having gone around Peyraud-Magnin, then heading off-target, before the France international pulled off another save as she tipped Millie Bright’s effort over.

After Pernille Harder struck too high early in the second half, Kerr slotted in from close-range from Fran Kirby’s cross – but the effort was disallowed for offside.

Peyraud-Magnin’s opposite number Ann Katrin-Berger then made a comfortable save as she gathered Lina Hurtig’s shot.

Beth England was brought on by Hayes and saw an effort blocked by Peyraud-Magnin in the 80th minute.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Kirby and Bright then made further unsuccessful attempts as the hosts’ bid to break the deadlock proved in vain.

Arsenal – with Ireland’s Katie McCabe in their ranks – are the other English team left in the competition, and they face Barca tomorrow.

Another Irish international, Kyra Carusa, will be in action as her HB Køge side face Hoffenheim.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie