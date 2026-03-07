Garnacho's extra-time strike ensures Chelsea edge thriller with Wrexham

CHELSEA TWICE from behind to avoid an FA Cup shock with a 4-2 extra-time victory at 10-man Wrexham.

With Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac in attendance, the ambitious Welsh outfit were dreaming of a famous victory when they took the lead at a raucous Stok Cae Ras through Sam Smith.

A fortuitous own goal allowed the sluggish Londoners to equalise but the Red Dragons’ hopes were rekindled with an improvised finish from Callum Doyle 12 minutes from time.

Yet it was not to be as Josh Acheampong levelled for a second time and Alejandro Garnacho and Joao Pedro secured Chelsea’s quarter-final spot in extra time after the hosts had George Dobson sent off.

Advertisement

Wrexham felt they deserved more and thought they had made it 3-3 before Pedro’s late strike through Lewis Brunt but his effort was ruled narrowly offside by VAR in a pulsating finish.

More to follow…