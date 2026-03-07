The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Garnacho's extra-time strike ensures Chelsea edge thriller with Wrexham
CHELSEA TWICE from behind to avoid an FA Cup shock with a 4-2 extra-time victory at 10-man Wrexham.
With Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac in attendance, the ambitious Welsh outfit were dreaming of a famous victory when they took the lead at a raucous Stok Cae Ras through Sam Smith.
A fortuitous own goal allowed the sluggish Londoners to equalise but the Red Dragons’ hopes were rekindled with an improvised finish from Callum Doyle 12 minutes from time.
Yet it was not to be as Josh Acheampong levelled for a second time and Alejandro Garnacho and Joao Pedro secured Chelsea’s quarter-final spot in extra time after the hosts had George Dobson sent off.
Wrexham felt they deserved more and thought they had made it 3-3 before Pedro’s late strike through Lewis Brunt but his effort was ruled narrowly offside by VAR in a pulsating finish.
More to follow…
