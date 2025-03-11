Cheltenham 2025: A glamour Champion Hurdle showdown commands the early interest

Cheltenham Day One – 2025

So then, what’s the big race to focus on?

All eyes turn to the feature race, the Champion Hurdle shifting from its traditional slot to a later one of 4pm this afternoon.

State Man is the reigning champion but the Mullins-Townend combination is not garnering the attention for this one, instead it’s all about the 2023 winner Constitution Hill. Nicky Henderson’s superstar took the Supreme Novices’ here in 2022, bolted up to land the Champion Hurdle two years ago, and after being marked absent last spring, returned to winning form at Kempton at Christmas and at this track back in January.

Jockey Nico de Boinville (third left), trainer Nicky Henderson (right) and owner of horse Constitution Hill, Michael Buckley, celebrate at Kempton at Christmas. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

State Man may have taken the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown last month, but the big anticipated challenge comes from Gordon Elliott’s mare Brighterdaysahead, so impressive in defeating State Man at Christmas.

It has the potential to be a cracking contest.

Gordon Elliott. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Any other Champion Hurdle talking point?

Well there’s seven set to compete but one name absent from the race has sparked debate. Lossiemouth, a Cheltenham victor in the Triumph Hurdle in 2023 and the Mares’ Hurdle last year, had been targeting the Champion Hurdle all season.

Setbacks occurred with defeat to Constitution Hill at Kempton and a fall in the Irish Champion Hurdle, and the decision was taken on Sunday to point in the direction of the Mares’ Hurdle today.

The removal of a leading player diminishes the Champion Hurdle contest in a sense but for trainer Willie Mullins it was a straightforward call.

“She’ll get her chance to meet them at some stage but coming here this week, my duty is to get winners for owners and her best chance of a win is in the Mares’ Hurdle, we think, rather than the Champion Hurdle.”

Can we expect The Mullins Show to dominate elsewhere?

All signs are pointing that way. Kopek Des Bordes is the highly-rated favourite for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, while Majborough is heavily backed to land the Arkle for Willie Mullins for the third successive year.

Paul Townend with Kopek Des Bordes yesterday. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Mullins supplies half of the field of 12 in the opener with Gordon Elliott’s Romeo Coolio, Barry Connell’s William Munny, and Henry De Bromhead’s Workahead hoping to challenge strongly.

In the absence of Sir Gino, the English hopes fall in the Arkle on Dan Skelton’s L’eau Du Sud and Nicky Henderson’s Jango Baie.

One other storyline to take note of?

The opening race will be shrouded in emotion. It’s only just over four weeks since the unfathomable tragedy of the passing of jockey Michael O’Sullivan. The Cork native sparkled two years as he announced himself on the biggest racing stage in guiding Marine Nationale to Supreme Novices’ Hurdle glory. The race has been renamed in his honour for the 2025 edition, a nice tribute after such a shocking incident.

Michael O'Sullivan celebrating Marine Nationale's win in 2023. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Race Card

1.20pm: Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2pm: Akle Challenge Trophy (Grade 1)

Akle Challenge Trophy (Grade 1) 2.40pm: Ultima Handicap Chase

Ultima Handicap Chase 3.20pm: Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 4pm: Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)

Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) 4.40pm: Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle 5.20pm: National Hunt Challenge Cup

TV coverage…