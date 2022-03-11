Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cheltenham begin watering on New course ahead of Festival

Weekend decision will be made on Old course.

By Press Association Friday 11 Mar 2022, 5:13 PM
Image: Dan Abraham/INPHO
WATERING HAS COMMENCED on the New course at Cheltenham with a decision over whether to do likewise on the Old course to be made on Saturday.

The going was good, good to soft in places after a drying day on Thursday, and clerk of the course Jon Pullin, who is overseeing his first Festival, felt it prudent to apply some moisture to the track used on Thursday and Friday of the four-day meeting.

“All preparations have gone well and the course is looking in fantastic shape,” said Pullin on Friday afternoon.

“After a drying day yesterday I changed the going description this morning to good, good to soft in places (from good to soft).

“The forecast is for three to five millimetres of rain today and then there is a chance of further light showers on Sunday.

“We might get 1-2mm more. Next week is then looking like it will dry, with daytime temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday getting up to around 15-16C.

“In light of this forecast, I made the decision today to begin watering the New course.

“We will see what rain arrives and how the course is looking before I make any decision on watering the Old course, which is in use on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We’ll make a decision on Saturday if we need to do anything with it watering-wise, and we’re certainly looking to try and get to a point where we can start on good to soft on Tuesday.”

