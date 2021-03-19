BE PART OF THE TEAM

Minella Indo wins the Gold Cup as Henry de Bromhead completes dream Cheltenham week

The feature race on the last day of the Festival went to Minella Indo.

By Press Association Friday 19 Mar 2021, 3:20 PM
3 minutes ago 204 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5386388
Image: PA
Image: PA

TRAINER HENRY DE Bromhead completed a clean sweep at Cheltenham after Minella Indo landed the 2021 Gold Cup on the final day of the festival.

Dingle native Jack Kennedy guided Minella Indo home as De Bromhead added the Gold Cup to cap off a brilliant week that has already seen him land the Champion Hurdle and the Champion Chase this week.

Rachael Blackmore, who had previously been on Minella Indo, pushed Minella Indo but had to settle for second place on A Plus Tard.

Al Boum Photo was bidding to become the fifth horse to win a third Gold Cup and the first since Best Mate in 2004 to complete three-in-a-row, but Paul Townend’s mount finished third.

More to follow…

Press Association

