Minella Indo wins the Gold Cup as Henry de Bromhead completes dream Cheltenham week

TRAINER HENRY DE Bromhead completed a clean sweep at Cheltenham after Minella Indo landed the 2021 Gold Cup on the final day of the festival.

Dingle native Jack Kennedy guided Minella Indo home as De Bromhead added the Gold Cup to cap off a brilliant week that has already seen him land the Champion Hurdle and the Champion Chase this week.

Rachael Blackmore, who had previously been on Minella Indo, pushed Minella Indo but had to settle for second place on A Plus Tard.

Al Boum Photo was bidding to become the fifth horse to win a third Gold Cup and the first since Best Mate in 2004 to complete three-in-a-row, but Paul Townend’s mount finished third.

🏆Cheltenham Gold Cup

🏆Champion Hurdle

🏆Champion Chase



Henry de Bromhead, take a bow! 👏 pic.twitter.com/QQurNaw8nq — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) March 19, 2021

