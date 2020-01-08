3 recent Gold Cup winners amongst 31 entries for this year's Cheltenham prize

THE LAST THREE victors at the Cheltenham Gold Cup are all included in the 31 entries for the 2020 race which were released today.

Paul Townend celebrates after Al Boum Photo's victory last year. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Last year’s victor Al Boum Photo, 2018 champion Native River and the 2017 winner Sizing John are all in the frame for the highlight of the festival which takes place on Friday 13 March.

Willie Mullins finally got his hands on the Gold Cup prize last year after saddling the-runner up on six occasions. Al Boum Photo returned to action on a winning note at Tramore on New Year’s Day and is now on course to race again at Cheltenham.

There are three other representatives from the Irish champion trainer in Kemboy, Bellshill and Real Steel. Colin Tizzard’s Native River and Jessica Harrington’s Sizing John are also entered along with serial Grade One winners Delta Work and Road To Respect, last year’s favourite Presenting Percy, the recent King George winner Clan Des Obeaux and the 2019 Ryanair Chase victor Frodon.

Here’s the list in full:

2020 Cheltenham Gold Cup

Al Boum Photo Alpha Des Obeaux Balko Des Flos Bellshill Bristol De Mai Cepage Chris’s Dream Clan Des Obeaux De Rasher Counter Death Duty Delta Work Discorama Elegant Escape Frodon Jett Kauto Riko Kemboy La Bague Au Roi Lostintranslation Mister Whitaker Monalee Native River Presenting Percy Real Steel Road To Respect Saint Calvados Santini Shattered Love Sizing John The Conditional Top Ville Ben

