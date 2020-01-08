This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
3 recent Gold Cup winners amongst 31 entries for this year's Cheltenham prize

The 2020 Gold Cup takes place on Friday 13 March.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 4:58 PM
THE LAST THREE victors at the Cheltenham Gold Cup are all included in the 31 entries for the 2020 race which were released today.

paul-townend-onboard-al-boum-photo-celebrates-winning Paul Townend celebrates after Al Boum Photo's victory last year. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Last year’s victor Al Boum Photo, 2018 champion Native River and the 2017 winner Sizing John are all in the frame for the highlight of the festival which takes place on Friday 13 March.

Willie Mullins finally got his hands on the Gold Cup prize last year after saddling the-runner up on six occasions. Al Boum Photo returned to action on a winning note at Tramore on New Year’s Day and is now on course to race again at Cheltenham.

There are three other representatives from the Irish champion trainer in Kemboy, Bellshill and Real Steel. Colin Tizzard’s Native River and Jessica Harrington’s Sizing John are also entered along with serial Grade One winners Delta Work and Road To Respect, last year’s favourite Presenting Percy, the recent King George winner Clan Des Obeaux and the 2019 Ryanair Chase victor Frodon.

Here’s the list in full:

2020 Cheltenham Gold Cup

  1. Al Boum Photo
  2. Alpha Des Obeaux
  3. Balko Des Flos
  4. Bellshill
  5. Bristol De Mai 
  6. Cepage
  7. Chris’s Dream
  8. Clan Des Obeaux
  9. De Rasher Counter
  10. Death Duty
  11. Delta Work
  12. Discorama
  13. Elegant Escape
  14. Frodon
  15. Jett
  16. Kauto Riko
  17. Kemboy
  18. La Bague Au Roi
  19. Lostintranslation
  20. Mister Whitaker
  21. Monalee
  22. Native River 
  23. Presenting Percy
  24. Real Steel 
  25. Road To Respect
  26. Saint Calvados 
  27. Santini
  28. Shattered Love
  29. Sizing John
  30. The Conditional
  31. Top Ville Ben

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

