33-strong entry released for Cheltenham Gold Cup, Marine Nationale heads up Champion Chase possibles

LAST YEAR’S HERO Inothewayurthinkin, two-time winner Galopin Des Champs and Harry Redknapp’s The Jukebox Man are among 33 entries for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Of the 33, only nine are trained in the UK, headed by The Jukebox Man, a thrilling winner of the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park for Ben Pauling on Boxing Day. The British entries do, however, represent an increase on the record low of five 12 months ago, while this year’s 33 contenders is a jump from just 19 last year.

Also among the strongest home team for some time are Dan Skelton’s Betfair Chase winner Grey Dawning, the Rebecca Curtis-trained Irish and Welsh National winner Haiti Couleurs and Nicky Henderson’s Jango Baie.

Life has not been easy for Inothewayurthinkin since his finest hour. In two runs this season he has finished tailed off in the John Durkan at Punchestown and at Leopardstown over Christmas. Gavin Cromwell will be hoping to see an improvement in the Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival, if he runs there.

He said: “He enjoys Cheltenham and he’s got the entry. He was obviously very disappointing at Christmas and hopefully we can get him back on track. He’s come out of the race okay and we’ll just give him a chance now to freshen up. He could go to the Irish Gold Cup, but that will all depend on what happens over the next three weeks.

“It wouldn’t be ideal to go into the Gold Cup without another run, but we will have to deal with whatever comes along the way.

“It would be great to head back there with the defending champion and I hope we can get him there in good shape.”

Mark Walsh wins on Inothewayurthinkin ahead of Paul Townend on Galopin Des Champs. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Galopin Des Champs made his seasonal return in the Savills Chase and went down fighting, leaving Willie Mullins delighted.

Mullins has also entered Champ Kiely, Gaelic Warrior, Grangeclare West, 2024 Grand National winner I Am Maximus, Impaire Et Passe, Lecky Watson, last year’s Grand National scorer Nick Rockett and the mare Spindleberry.

Gordon Elliott has six entries, including Gerri Colombe, placed in the race before.

Affordale Fury, winner of the Savills Chase, Banbridge, Envoi Allen, Fastorslow and Monty’s Star are other big Irish challengers.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Marine Nationale, Il Etait Temps and Christmas Hurdle winner Sir Gino feature in 24 entries for the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Owned and trained by Barry Connell, Marine Nationale was a decisive winner last season and went on to follow up in equally impressive fashion at Punchestown. He was a somewhat unfortunate loser on his return to action at Christmas when a mistake knocked him almost sideways.

Trainer Barry Connell celebrates after winning with Marine Nationale at Cheltenham last year. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Il Etait Temps will be looking to break his Cheltenham duck, having finished fifth in the 2022 Triumph Hurdle, fifth in the 2023 Supreme and third in the 2024 Arkle.

He is unbeaten in five since that Arkle defeat, beating Jonbon at Sandown at the end of last season and in the Tingle Creek last month.

Nicky Henderson’s stalwart is another who has yet to win at the Festival, finishing second in the Supreme, Arkle and last year’s Champion Chase, but it is the entry of his stablemate Sir Gino which catches the eye, although Henderson has stated he is heading down the Champion Hurdle route.

Willie Mullins’ Energumene and Henry de Bromhead’s Captain Guinness are previous winners bidding to regain the title, while Majborough also has the option for Mullins.

Dan Skelton’s L’Eau Du Sud and Thistle Ask, Joseph O’Brien’s Solness and the novice Irish Panther are all there.

The Ryanair Chase gives several a second option and the likes of Grey Dawning, Banbridge, Champ Kiely, Gaelic Warrior, Handstands, Jango Baie and The Jukebox Man have all been given an entry alongside the Gold Cup.

However, last year’s winner Fact To File only as the Ryanair as an option.

Skelton’s rapid improver Panic Attack has been put in, as has Gordon Elliott’s Grade One-winning novice Romeo Coolio.