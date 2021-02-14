BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 14 February 2021
Kenya's Chepkoech sets new 5km road world record in Monaco

The former best time of 14:44 was set by the Netherland’s Sifan Hassan in 2019.

By AFP Sunday 14 Feb 2021, 1:47 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/5354151
Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

KENYA’S BEATRICE CHEPKOECH set a new road five kilometre world best time on Sunday, beating the old mark on the streets of Monaco by one second.

The 29-year-old added to her 3,000m steeplechase world record with a time of 14 minutes 43 seconds in Monaco.

“Even though there was a lot of wind, I managed to run right on pace,” she said.

“In the end, my pacemaker (Luuk Maas) told me ‘we can do it, let’s push it’. I’m really happy with this world record!”

The former best time of 14:44 was set by the Netherland’s Sifan Hassan in 2019, also in the Principality.

The men’s race was won by Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei in 13:13, well outside his own world record of 12:51 established in Monaco 12 months ago.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

