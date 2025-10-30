'There’s going to be a lot of green, it's not the Aviva but it's close'

ALL BLACKS BOSS Scott Robertson said he and his team are expecting Saturday’s game in Chicago to be like a home clash for Ireland.

The 61,500-capacity Soldier Field isn’t fully sold out at this stage, with resale tickets still available, but there will be a huge crowd in Chicago for what has been dubbed ‘The Rematch.’

New Zealand will have lots of support, but Robertson can already sense that there will be a huge number of Irish fans at Soldier Field, the scene of Ireland’s first-ever win over the All Blacks in 2016.

“We discussed the history, it’s all pretty fresh here,” said Robertson.

“There’s going to be a lot of green there, it’s not the Aviva but it’s pretty close – in regards to a lot of Irish being around the place and also what we learnt last time and what was the lesson, so we’ll be sticking to that.”

Irish fans have been arriving in Chicago in ever-growing numbers in the last two days, with many more expected before Saturday.

Ireland and New Zealand naming their matchday 23s for Saturday has only added to the excitement among the fans who have made the trip to Chicago.

Supporters celebrate in 2016. Photosport / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO Photosport / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

Robertson has continued with explosive 22-year-old Hurricanes number eight Peter Lakai in his starting XV, with Ardie Savea and Simon Parker completing the same back row that played against Australia in the last game of the Rugby Championship.

“He’s very, very good on both sides of the ball,” said Robertson of five-times capped Lakai.

“Plays straight, ball in hand and defends so well. Good on the ground. He’s a power athlete and good at all aspects. He’s a good Test footballer. We’re really pleased he took the opportunity last time and went deep for us.”

The three changes to the All Blacks starting XV from that clash with the Wallabies a month ago see out-half Beauden Barrett, loosehead prop Ethan de Groot, and left wing Caleb Clarke come into the side.

Right wing Leroy Carter, who has three tries in three Tests so far, will continue his emergence opposite Ireland’s James Lowe.

“I think that James has made a great career for himself over in Ireland,” said Robertson.

“We’ve got a young, fledgling winger that’s come pretty good. He’s come from 7s, so they’ve got their own story lines. That’ll be a great head-to-head.”

Ireland have sprung something of a selection surprise with Stuart McCloskey starting at inside centre ahead of Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw.

Peter Lakai starts at number eight. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“Obviously, he’s a big ball carrier, McCloskey, and he’ll add to the team,” said Robertson.

“Sometimes the guys get their occasion and they rise to it and I’m sure he will.

“They’ve got a really good strong bench so I expect the best of them.”

New Zealand have won the two most recent meetings with Ireland, while there is concern in many Irish quarters about Andy Farrell’s players lacking in game time.

But Robertson said he doesn’t buy into that kind of talk.

“It depends how you look at it,” said the All Blacks boss. “They could be fresh.

“We’re 10 Test matches in, but it’s on the day.

“I don’t think you can say we have the edge over them. It’s going to be very close. There’s a referee’s call or a second effort or a bounce of the ball that’s gone either way.

“We expect this weekend as well to be a really tight, physical match won on skill set or effort or something like that. Like I said before, you expect the best of them and we’ve got to be on our best on the day.”