This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 13 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chinese marathon official banned for directing race leader wrong way

The mishap occurred just 300 metres from the finish.

By AFP Monday 13 May 2019, 5:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,095 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4633000
File photo of the Qingado marathon, 2017.
Image: TPG
File photo of the Qingado marathon, 2017.
File photo of the Qingado marathon, 2017.
Image: TPG

THE CHINESE ATHLETIC Association has banned an official for one year after the leading runner at a marathon was directed the wrong way near the finish. 

The mishap came at the Qingdao Marathon in Eastern China when Kenya’s Biegon Andrew Kiplangat followed a guiding car down the wrong route with just 300 metres left in the race, according to Tencent Sports.

It published brief footage showing a perplexed Kiplangat pausing, before a man who appears to be a security guard shows him where to go.

Despite the mix-up Kiplangat won the marathon on 4 May in two hours, 22 minutes and 17 seconds, according to the official record.

That did not stop the Chinese Athletic Association (CAA) handing out a one-year ban to a marathon official for “dereliction of duty”.

Huang Jianyi will not be allowed to oversee any marathons during that period, the CAA said.

“He didn’t take the guide car to direct runners as required and didn’t correctly guide the runner, resulting in the incident that the leading athlete ran the wrong way when he was about to sprint,” said the CAA.

The CCA did not make clear exactly what role Huang played in the race’s organisation. 

Long-distance and marathon running is booming in China: in 2011 there were just 22 marathons, half-marathons or other running events in China, but that number rocketed to about 1,500 last year.

This explosion in interest and participation has not come without its grubbier realities.

At a domestic marathon in March, for example, a woman was caught using a bicycle part of the way while dozens took shortcuts at the Shenzhen half-marathon in November.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie