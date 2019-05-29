This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 29 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Farcical scenes as Chinese Super League team fields three goalkeepers against Fabio Cannavaro's Guangzhou

Beijing Renhe are likely to be punished for their actions.

By AFP Wednesday 29 May 2019, 8:36 PM
1 hour ago 5,373 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4660084
Cannavaro's side secured a 5-0 win on Wednesday in the Chinese FA Cup.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Cannavaro's side secured a 5-0 win on Wednesday in the Chinese FA Cup.
Cannavaro's side secured a 5-0 win on Wednesday in the Chinese FA Cup.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THERE WERE FARCICAL scenes on Wednesday as Beijing Renhe ended their 5-0 thrashing at Guangzhou Evergrande with three goalkeepers on the pitch in the Chinese FA Cup fifth round.

The Chinese Super League (CSL) club were accused of effectively throwing the game at Fabio Cannavaro’s Evergrande and are likely to be punished by the Chinese Football Association.

Chinese football fans and media speculated whether Renhe had made football history. Renhe, who are in the relegation places with just over a third of the CSL season gone, named only three substitutes instead of the seven they could have had.

Of those, two were goalkeepers. Renhe, who are coached by the Serbian Aleksandar Stanojevic, started the match with stand-in stopper Mou Pengfei in goal.

On 43 minutes, with the visitors losing 1-0, they brought on a second goalkeeper, Liu Peng. But rather than going in goal, Liu came on as an outfield player in place of injured striker Sun Weizhe.

Cannavaro’s side went 2-0 ahead two minutes later. With less than 10 minutes left in the game and Renhe losing 5-0, they sent on a third goalkeeper as Li Chen came on, also as an outfield player.

Chinese media reacted with fury and accused Renhe of failing to even try and win the game. “Pitiful Chinese football,” said Sina Sports, calling it “a farce”.

Fielding a team of mainly U23 players and naming only three substitutes — two of them goalkeepers — was “the equivalent of giving up the game in advance”, said Sina.

- © AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie