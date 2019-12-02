This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 2 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hughton favourite to return to management with struggling Watford

The Hornets, who sit bottom of the Premier League table, sacked Quique Sanchez Flores yesterday.

By Ben Blake Monday 2 Dec 2019, 10:45 AM
57 minutes ago 784 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4914373
Ex-Ireland defender Chris Hughton.
Image: Mark Kerton
Ex-Ireland defender Chris Hughton.
Ex-Ireland defender Chris Hughton.
Image: Mark Kerton

CHRIS HUGHTON IS reportedly being lined up to become the new manager of Watford. 

The Hornets, currently rock bottom of the Premier League table, sacked Quique Sanchez Flores yesterday after just three months in charge. 

Spaniard Flores had returned to Vicarage Road for a second spell back in September following the departure of his compatriot Javi Gracia. 

Ex-Republic of Ireland defender and assistant manager Hughton is now the front-runner to become the Watford boss. 

The 60-year-old has shown his worth in the Premier League with Newcastle United, Norwich City and, most recently, Brighton & Hove Albion. 

Having won promotion with the Seagulls in 2017, Hughton guided them to 15th in the English top flight the following season — winning Premier League Manager of the Month along the way.

However, he was sacked in May following a run of poor form, with Graham Potter taking his place. 

Other names linked with the position are Sam Allardyce, Paul Clement, Mark Hughes and former Real Betis coach Quique Setien. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie