Hughton favourite to return to management with struggling Watford

CHRIS HUGHTON IS reportedly being lined up to become the new manager of Watford.

The Hornets, currently rock bottom of the Premier League table, sacked Quique Sanchez Flores yesterday after just three months in charge.

Spaniard Flores had returned to Vicarage Road for a second spell back in September following the departure of his compatriot Javi Gracia.

Ex-Republic of Ireland defender and assistant manager Hughton is now the front-runner to become the Watford boss.

The 60-year-old has shown his worth in the Premier League with Newcastle United, Norwich City and, most recently, Brighton & Hove Albion.

Having won promotion with the Seagulls in 2017, Hughton guided them to 15th in the English top flight the following season — winning Premier League Manager of the Month along the way.

However, he was sacked in May following a run of poor form, with Graham Potter taking his place.

Other names linked with the position are Sam Allardyce, Paul Clement, Mark Hughes and former Real Betis coach Quique Setien.

